Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and betting tips | Jan 1, 2024

The Indiana Pacers (17-14) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (24-8) on Monday, January 1. The two teams have already faced each other three times this season, with the Pacers winning two of those three meetings. However, Milwaukee won their most recent game against Indiana 140-126.

Despite the Bucks' strong record this season, they've been dealing with some defensive issues. As such, they will need to be wary of the Pacers' fast-paced offense and the penetration that Tyrese Haliburton provides off the dribble before finding shooters with kick-out passes.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Indiana Pacers (17-14) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (24-8)

Date and Time: Jan. 1, 2024 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview

Both the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks will be entering into Monday's game with their star players available to play. The Pacers will likely be without Bruce Brown, who is listed as doubtful on the injury report with a bone bruise on his right knee.

Milwaukee could potentially be missing MarJon Beauchamp who is dealing with a non-COVID illness. Outside of those two potential absences, both teams project to be at full strength. As such, the duo of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a significant test for the Pacers defense.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Starting lineups

The Indiana Pacers starting lineup could look like this: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Jalen Smith, and Myles Turner.

The playmaking of Haliburton and the scoring of Nesmith and Nembhard make the Pacers a tough opponent to defend.

The Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup could look like this: Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Brook Lopez.

The Bucks have a championship-caliber roster, especially in terms of their starting unit. Lopez is one of the best defensive big men in the league and the Lillard/Antetokounmpo pairing is arguably the best pick-and-roll threat, too.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo enters the game against the Indiana Pacers with odds of -120 to score over 35.5 points and -110 on the under. Antetokounmpo has scored over 35.5 points in two of his last 10 games. However, he could find success against the Pacers inexperienced defense, especially when looking to bully-drive his way to the rim.

Tyrese Haliburton has odds of -108 to score over 25.5 points. He is -110 on the under. He has scored over 25.5 points in two of his last 10 outings, but could look to use his passing ability to create driving lanes for himself, or to open up the defense as he comes over screens to fire from three-point range.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are considerable favorites heading into their game against the Indiana Pacers. They're -7.5 on the spread and -295 on the money line. Their top-end talent should be enough to give the Pacers serious problems on both ends of the floor.

However, Pacers have been impressive this season, proving they're heading in the right direction by making it to the finals of the in-season tournament. As such, they won't be an easy out for Milwaukee, as they've proven on two occasions this season. Still, the Bucks should have enough talent to see them end this game with their 25th win of the season.