Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 15, 2025 

The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks face off for the final time this season on Saturday. Indiana can tie the season series with another win after pulling off an improbable 115-114 victory on Tuesday. The Pacers must overcome short rest and a hostile crowd to repeat against the Bucks.

Meanwhile, the Bucks look to avenge the stinging loss to the Pacers a few days ago. Milwaukee led 114-111 before Tyrese Haliburton sank a 22-footer and the bonus free throw off a foul from Giannis Antetokounmpo. The home team will continue to miss the suspended Bobby Portis, but Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Kevin Porter Jr., listed as probable, are expected to play.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee will host the highly anticipated battle between the Pacers and the Bucks. Fans can also stream the action live by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pacers (+180) vs. Bucks (-220)

Odds: Pacers (+5.0) vs. Bucks (-5.0)

Total (O/U): Pacers (o235.0 -110) vs. Bucks (u235.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Indiana Pacers shot 13-for-39 from behind the arc against the Milwaukee Bucks in their previous meeting. Despite their shooting woes, they kept in step with their opponents by limiting their turnovers (10) and by sharing the ball, which resulted in 30 assists. Indiana will be wise to follow the same strategy, particularly if Milwaukee’s perimeter defense holds up.

The Pacers did an excellent job of limiting Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo finished the game with 19 points on 9-for-14 shooting. More impressively, they contained the two-time MVP without sending him to the free-throw line. The All-Star only converted one bonus shot. Holding him to another subpar performance will be crucial for the visitors.

The Bucks looked like they would overcome an off night from Antetokounmpo before Tyrese Haliburton’s heroics saved the Pacers. Still, Milwaukee could have prevented the loss if they hustled to play defense. The Bucks allowed the Pacers to outscore them 31-3 in fastbreak points, a key reason for their loss.

Milwaukee could win the season series if Antetokounmpo gets back to his usual dominating form and the team’s transition defense steps up.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks predicted starting lineups

Pacers

PG: Tyrese Haliburton | PG: Andrew Nembhard | SF: Aaron Nesmith | PF: Pascal Siakam | C: Myles Turner

Bucks

PG: Damian Lillard | SF: Taurean Prince | PF: Kyle Kuzma | PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo | C: Brook Lopez

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.1 points per game in March. The Indiana Pacers are not likely to hold him to another 19-point output, but passing the 32.5 (O/U) points prop might be tough. Indiana will likely continue sending double teams to slow him down.

Myles Turner is averaging 14.4 ppg against the Milwaukee Bucks this season. The All-Star, who had 13 points a few days ago in Indiana, might not top his 15.5 (O/U) points prop.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee prediction

The Pacers visit the Bucks on short rest. They will have to contend with a home team raring to rebound from a shocking loss on Tuesday. Milwaukee likely gets its revenge with a victory that beats the -5.0 spread.

