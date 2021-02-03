Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - February 3, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Indiana Pacers for a 2020-21 Eastern conference matchup at the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been somewhat inconsistent this season but sit in third place in the Eastern Conference. The Indiana Pacers, meanwhile, enter this matchup just a half-game behind the Bucks in the standings, hoping to surpass them with a victory on the road.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021, 7 PM ET.

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Indiana Pacers Preview

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets

The Indiana Pacers are right in the hunt in the Eastern Conference. Bringing a 12-9 record into Wednesday's matchup, the Indiana Pacers are fresh off of a home win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Offensively, the Indiana Pacers have looked to all-star Domantas Sabonis for production on a nightly basis. Supporting stars Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon have made significant contributions as well, and the arrival of Caris LeVert could put this team near the top.

Against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, the Indiana Pacers will need to be very efficient at both ends of the floor to keep pace with the high-powered Bucks' offense.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

The difference-maker in the Indiana Pacers' offense could be 24-year-old forward Domantas Sabonis.

Averaging a team-leading 12 rebounds to go along with 20.6 points per game, Sabonis has made his living by getting to the rim often.

Domantas Sabonis is an ALL-STAR ‼️#Domantassabonis #AllStar



I need every Pacer fan to help make this happen by RT. Worth x2 today!pic.twitter.com/FqgoTpLQrr — Pacers Insiders (@PacersInsiders) January 30, 2021

Sabonis tallied a game-high 32 points in the Indiana Pacers' most recent victory, and has been showing signs of heating up of late. The 6' 11" power forward will hope to patrol the paint once again to deny the Milwaukee Bucks a much-needed victory.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G Malcolm Brogdon, G Jeremy Lamb, F Justin Holiday, F Domantas Sabonis, C Myles Turner

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets

The Milwaukee Bucks successfully bounced back from two straight losses with a victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in their last matchup. The Bucks' offense exploded for 134 points in the win, with six players scoring in double digits.

The Milwaukee Bucks have not had the same dominance they possessed last season, but they have been fighting to stay near the top of the standings. Led once again by the 'Greek Freak' Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks possess the talent to make a deep playoff run this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks enter the game with the top-rated offense in the league but have struggled to get timely stops at the other end. Against the Indiana Pacers, the Bucks' defense will need to be on top of their game.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Averaging a double-double on the season, Giannis Antetokounmpo has picked up from where he left off after an MVP season.

The Greek Freak is tallying a team-leading 27.3 points and 11 rebounds per game, keeping his team in the mix.

Giannis was on another LEVEL in week 6 😤



32 PPG

15.7 RPG

7.7 APG

1.3 SPG

1.3 BPG

66.3 FPPG pic.twitter.com/Bi7FdQg5JZ — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) February 1, 2021

The 26-year-old superstar has been heating up lately, posting some very impressive numbers last week. Antetokounmpo will need another big night to help lift the Milwaukee Bucks past Domantas Sabonis and co though.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G Jrue Holiday, G Donte DiVincenzo , F Khris Middleton, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, C Brook Lopez.

Pacers vs Bucks Prediction

With the two teams occupying high rungs in the Eastern Conference, their matchup looks to be a very evenly-matched battle.

The Milwaukee Bucks have had their issues but can trouble the best on their day. The Indiana Pacers have a quality group as well.

This could be a close game, but the red-hot Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have the slight edge.

Where to watch Pacers vs Bucks?

The game will be broadcast live locally on Fox Sports Indiana and Fox Sports Wisconsin. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.