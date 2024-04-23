Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Preview - April 23, 2024 | Game 2, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup is one of the three 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the second game of their best-of-seven series, with Milwaukee winning the first game 109-94 on Sunday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 23.

The Bucks hold a 115-96 all-time advantage in the regular season, while the Pacers are 6-3 all-time in the playoffs. Milwaukee won Game 1 behind Damian Lillard’s 35 points. Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 36 points and 13 rebounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

Game 2 of the Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Eastern Conference first-round series is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, at Fiserv Forum. The game begins at 8:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised on Bally Sports WI and Bally Sports Indiana. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Pacers (-105) vs. Bucks (-115)

Spread: Pacers (+1) vs. Bucks (-1)

Total (O/U): Pacers -110 (o220.5) vs. Bucks -110 (u220.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Pacers struggled in the first half of Game 1, which ultimately led to their loss. Indiana was outscored 30-21 and 39-21 in the first two quarters, respectively. While it did have a great third quarter at 29-14, the first-half deficit proved to be too big to overcome. Tyrese Haliburton had just nine points on Sunday. He needs to be more dominant if Indy is to win on Tuesday.

Despite being without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks proved that they have enough to hold the fort until the Greek Freak returns from his calf injury. Lillard was prolific in the first half as he scored all of his 35 points in that period, shooting 11 of 19 from the field, including six of 10 from beyond the arc.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Pacers will be without Bennedict Mathurin (right shoulder) on Tuesday. Indy coach Rick Carlisle should start:

PG: Tyrese Haliburton SG: Andrew Nembhard SF: Aaron Nesmith PF: Pascal Siakam C: Myles Turner

Indiana’s key substitutes should be T.J. McConnell, Jalen Smith and Obi Toppin.

The Bucks marked Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful for the game with a calf injury. With Antetokounmpo most probably out, Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers should start:

PG: Damian Lillard SG: Patrick Beverley SF: Khris Middleton PF: Bobby Portis Jr. C: Brook Lopez

The Bucks’ key substitutes should be Malik Beasley, Pat Connaughton and Jae Crowder.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks betting tips

Tyrese Haliburton has an over/under of 18.5 points. After a disappointing Game 1, expect Haliburton to have a better game on Tuesday and score more than 18.5 points.

Damian Lillard has an over/under of 30.5 points. With Giannis Antetokounmpo out, Lillard should keep up his aggressive mindset and score over 30.5 points.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Bucks to win Game 2 at home, but barely. We expect the Pacers to take advantage of Antetokounmpo’s absence and get a win on the road. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total surpassing the 220.5-point mark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback