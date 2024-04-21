Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 1 (April 21) | 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks lock horns in Game 1 of their 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series on Sunday night. It's only the third postseason meeting between the Eastern Conference rivals and perhaps the most entertaining one because of their intense battles this season.

The Pacers came out on top 4-1 in their five-game season series, including an NBA In-Season Tournament knockout win. However, the stakes are much higher in the playoffs, where Indiana might lack the experience to get over the hump.

Meanwhile, the Bucks have everything they need to win, including homecourt advantage. But their best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for Game 1 is uncertain, making this a potentially difficult contest for them to win.

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports

Indiana Pacers injury report

Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder), who is out for the season, is the only player on the Pacers' injury report.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

The Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) as doubtful to play. He missed the final three regular-season games.

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 1

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

The Pacers will start Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner. T.J. McConnell, Jalen Smith and Obi Toppin could be in the rotation among the bench players.

Point guards Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell Isaiah Wong Shooting guards Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard Kendall Brown Small forwards Aaron Nesmith Doug McDermott Jarace Walker Power forwards Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin



Centers Myles Turner Jalen Smith Isaiah Jackson

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

The Bucks will start Damian Lillard, Patrick Beverley, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez. Malik Beasley, Pat Connaughton and Jae Crowder will likely be the most used players off the bench.

Point guards Damian Lillard AJ Green Andre Jackson Jr. Shooting guards Patrick Beverley Malik Beasley Small forwards Khris Middleton Pat Connaughton MarJon Beauchamp Power forwards Bobby Portis Jae Crowder Thanasis Antetokounmpo Centers Brook Lopez Danilo Gallinari

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks key matchups

The NBA playoffs are a lot about matchups, and that's what the Pacers have exploited while going up against the Bucks in their season series. Game 1 will hinge on three crucial player duels.

The first is between Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard, who has been outplayed in terms of production and impact as the lead guard, which has favored the Pacers heavily. If Lillard avenges losing the previous duels, the Bucks will be favored to win.

The second matchup is between Bobby Portis and Pascal Siakam. Portis has big shoes to fill as Giannis Antetokounmpo's like-for-like replacement in the Bucks' rotation. He must try to limit the Pacers' most experienced playoff player to give Milwaukee a significant advantage.

The final matchup is between Khris Middleton and Aaron Nesmith. Middleton has proven himself in the knockouts before. He will lead the Bucks' offense with Lillard. Nesmith will have to ensure the veteran forward doesn't have a comfortable game, as that would hinder Indiana's shot at causing an upset.

