Indiana Pacers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Monday. The two teams have struggled so far this season, but have turned it up a notch in their last few games.

The Timberwolves have stabilized their campaign of late, winning six of their last seven games to improve to 10-10 on the season. Their big three of Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards have performed at a high level this month. Coach Chris Finch has improved the team's defensive strategies, and the Timberwolves have finally started to show their true potential.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers are one of the teams nobody in sports media or NBA community seems to talk about. They aren't strong enough to make noise in the postseason but aren't bad enough to warrant a rebuild.

The Pacers are flying under the radar due to their subpar campaign but have, in fact, won three of their last five games. Their two losses came against the last two NBA champions, the LA Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

TJ Warren (#1) with the Indiana Pacers in the 2020 Orlando bubble

TJ Warren is the only player who continues to be absent from the Indiana Pacers' lineup. He played just four games last season, and has not laced up this season at all.

Warren is mainly remembered for his explosions in the 2020 Orlando bubble when he impersonated the likeness of prime Michael Jordan. He dropped nearly 40 points per game on 66% shooting.

He is dealing with a navicular fracture in his foot, and is expected to be back on the floor sometime around late December or early January.

Player Name: Status: Reason: TJ Warren Out Navicular Foot Fracture

Tyler Smith @TylerSmith_ISL Rick Carlisle says TJ Warren will get another scan next week. “In good spirits. Not moving around all that much. But continues to shoot.” Says maybe next week is when we get a timetable. Rick Carlisle says TJ Warren will get another scan next week. “In good spirits. Not moving around all that much. But continues to shoot.” Says maybe next week is when we get a timetable.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Patrick Beverley continues to be sidelined due to a left adductor strain. He hasn't played in the Minnesota Timberwolves' last two games. Moreover, McKinley Wright IV is also out of this game, as he has been sent to the G-League because of his two-way deal.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Patrick Beverley Out Left Adductor Strain McKinley Wright IV Out G-League Two-way

Indiana Pacers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Lineups

Indiana Pacers

With no surprises in their lineup, the Indiana Pacers should continue to use their usual lineup.

Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert should form the backcourt, with Brogdon at point. Justin Holiday will likely continue as the small forward till TJ Warren returns. And finally, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner should retain their usual roles of power forward and center, respectively.

TJ McConnell and rookie Chris Duarte will likely get the most minutes off the Pacers' bench.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves will likely deploy the lineup from their last game until Patrick Beverley returns.

D'Angelo Russell has returned to his natural point guard position, while Anthony Edwards has shifted to the shooting guard spot. Taurean Prince is the new power forward, and Jarred Vanderbilt plays small forward.

And finally, Karl-Anthony Towns is the team's bonafide center. Meanwhile, Jaden McDaniels and Malik Beasley will likely get the most minutes off the bench.

Indiana Pacers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

Indiana Pacers

G - Malcolm Brogdon | G - Caris LeVert | F - Justin Holiday | F - Domantas Sabonis | C - Myles Turner.

Minnesota Timberwolves

G - D'Angelo Russell | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | F - Taurean Prince | C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

