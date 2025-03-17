Indiana Pacers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17, 2025

The Indiana Pacers' matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves is one of 10 games scheduled for Monday. Indy is fifth in the East with a 37-29 record, while Minnesota is seventh in the West with a 40-29 record.

The two teams have played each other 68 times in the regular season, with the Pacers holding a 41-27 lead. This will be their first of two games this season. They last played on March 7, 2024, when the T-Wolves won 113-111 behind Anthony Edwards’ 44 points. Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 24 points.

Indiana Pacers vs Minnesota Timberwolves game details and odds

The Indiana Pacers vs Minnesota Timberwolves game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT on Monday, March 17, at Target Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FDSNNOX and FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Pacers (+250) vs. Timberwolves (-310)

Spread: Pacers (+7.5) vs. Timberwolves (-7.5)

Total (O/U): Pacers -110 (o229) vs. Timberwolves -110 (u229)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Pacers vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Pacers are coming off of a 126-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. It was a decisive loss as the two teams are embroiled in a battle for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Aaron Nesmith led the team in scoring with 30 points and Pascal Siakam had 26 points. Tyrese Haliburton had a double-double of 24 points and 15 assists. The team is 5-5 over the past 10 games.

The T-Wolves are on an eight-game win streak as they chase the Golden State Warriors for the sixth spot in the West. They will play the second leg of a back-to-back after blowing out the Utah Jazz 128-102 on Sunday.

Anthony Edwards had 41 points, while Jaden McDaniels had a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Indiana Pacers vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting props

Tyrese Haliburton’s points total is set at 20.5. The oddsmakers don’t favor Haliburton to go over and neither do we. He has crossed that mark twice in the past five games and is unlikely to do so Monday.

Anthony Edwards’ points total is set at 27.5. He has crossed that mark in the past three games and should be able to do so on Monday. Bet on the over.

Indiana Pacers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

The oddsmakers favor the T-Wolves to get a win on the road. We, however, predict an upset as Indiana should be able to benefit from Minnesota’s tired legs and get a crucial win on the road. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total exceeding 229 points.

