Indiana Pacers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - February 17th, 2021 | NBA 2020-21

Two NBA sides struggling for form will meet on Wednesday night when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana haven't looked like themselves recently and will aim to bounce back after their disappointing loss at home to Chicago on Monday evening. As for the Minnesota Timberwolves, their season has been stunted by ongoing injury problems and they currently have the worst record in the league.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 17th, 8PM ET (Thursday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Indiana Pacers Preview

Indiana Pacers fans were left frustrated as their side fell to their seventh loss in ten games on Monday after losing in overtime to the struggling Bulls. This leaves the Pacers on a .500 record (14-14), though they are still fifth in the conference.

With T.J. Warren and Caris LeVert still recovering for the Indiana Pacers, it is hard to judge how they will fair come the postseason - where many presume they will end up as they are too talented not to. This leaves the Pacers in a difficult position, hoping to turn around their recent form and return to their impressive early-season run.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Indiana Pacers star Domantas Sabonis

Monday night wasn't a vintage performance from Indiana Pacers star man Domantas Sabonis. Although the forward grabbed 25 points and 10 rebounds, fans have set high standards for the inevitable All-Star, who had a plus-minus of minus-18 in the matchup. Regardless, Sabonis has been the Pacers' standout performer this year and is averaging career-high points and assists along with 11.4 rebounds.

Domantas Sabonis WENT OFF for 61.6 FPTS in the @Pacers W! #AlwaysGame



26 PTS

8 REB

8 AST

3 STL

2 BLK pic.twitter.com/7YTO3X51Ss — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) February 12, 2021

If the Indiana Pacers are to reach the playoffs again and compete with the stiff opposition above them in the East, Sabonis will be essential to their success.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

PG – Malcolm Brogdon, SG – Aaron Holiday, SF – Doug McDermott, PF – Domantas Sabonis, C – Myles Turner

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves' season has been a struggle so far. Injuries have kept their star players Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell from playing together only 5 times. Now that Towns is back and fit, Russell has been sidelined for an extended period with knee surgery.

This has meant the T-Wolves sit bottom of the West, have lost 10 of their last 13 matchups. This game will be the second part of a back-to-back after they played well against the Lakers.

Anthony Edwards has shone for Minnesota and will be a valuable player in the years to come for the franchise, especially if they can get Russell and Towns fit. Up against LeBron and co., Edwards dropped 28 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl Anthony-Towns

It's hard to imagine how tough the Minnesota Timberwolves would be finding this season if either Towns or Russell were out. Since returning from covid isolation, Towns has secured 3 double-doubles in 4 games.

When he is fit, he is the T-Wolves standout player and would be worthy of an All-Star selection were he to see sustained playing time. After playing just 8 games, KAT is averaging 20.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and a career-high 1.9 blocks.

Karl-Anthony Towns tonight:



✅ 20 PTS

✅ 11 REB

✅ 3 BLK

✅ 8-11 FG

✅ 2-3 3P



Towns has made at least one 3-pointer in each of his last 42 games, the longest such streak in @Timberwolves history and the longest such streak in NBA history by a center. pic.twitter.com/5gXPfyZ2Da — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) February 15, 2021

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

PG – Ricky Rubio, SG – Malik Beasley, SF – Josh Okogie, PF – Anthony Edwards, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Pacers vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves have shown grittiness despite their form and will be looking to turn around their recent performances that have seen them lose a number of games by small margins. With the Indiana Pacers' current run, which has seen them throw away their positive start, this could be the perfect time to play them, from the T-Wolves perspective.

However, it is difficult to look past an Indiana Pacers win with their starting 5 offering a stronger threat on offense.

Where to watch the Pacers vs Timberwolves?

Fans in America can tune in to watch the game locally on Fox Sports North and Fox Sports Indiana. Fans with an NBA League Pass will also be able to stream the matchup live or on playback.