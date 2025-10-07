The Indiana Pacers will open their 2025 NBA Preseason against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, Oct. 7. It will be the Pacers' first appearance since losing in Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the OKC Thunder last June.

Ad

On the other hand, the Timberwolves won their preseason opener against the Denver Nuggets 126-116 on Oct. 4. During that game, the Timberwolves missed superstar Anthony Edwards, but bench sparkplug Bones Hyland provided a team-high 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field.

The game will be happening inside the Target Center in Minnesota and will tip off at 8 pm Eastern time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Indiana Pacers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Preview, and Prediction

Moneyline: Pacers (+180) vs Timberwolves (-260)

Ad

Trending

Spread: Pacers +6.5 (-115) vs Timberwolves -6.5 (-115)

Total (O/U): Pacers -120 (o220.5) vs Timberwolves -115 (u220.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Pacers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Indiana Pacers will be ushering in the season without their superstar Tyrese Haliburton, who ruptured his Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. The team also saw the departure of their starting center, Myles Turner, who signed with the Milwaukee Bucks in the offseason.

Ad

For the game against the Timberwolves, four other players are not expected to play. Rookie Kam Jones will be missing the game due to a back injury. Meanwhile, Ben Sheppard (undisclosed), James Wiseman (Achilles), and Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) will be game-time decisions.

The Pacers will be led by Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, and TJ McConnell, all of whom played key roles in their Finals run.

The Timberwolves will be resting some of their key players, such as Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley, and Julius Randle, against the Pacers. Leonard Miller will also be missing the game due to a finger injury.

Ad

Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, and Jaden McDaniels will be headlining the Timberwolves in their second preseason game.

The Timberwolves reached the Western Conference Finals last season but lost to the eventual champions Thunder.

Indiana Pacers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction

The Indiana Pacers are expected to prove themselves this season without Haliburton on their roster. Their first preseason game would set the tone, and a win against the Timberwolves would allow them to continue their momentum from their improbable playoff run. We predict a win for the Pacers as they carry on their NBA Finals momentum.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.