Indiana Pacers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Spurs Preview and Prediction - Oct. 26 | 2025-26 NBA Season

Two of last season’s playoff powerhouses square off Sunday as the reigning Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have reached the Western Conference finals in back-to-back seasons.
The Pacers have stumbled out of the gate with two straight losses while dealing with a long list of injuries, while the Timberwolves have split their first two games.
Here’s a preview of Sunday’s Indiana Pacers vs Minnesota Timberwolves game, scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET at Target Center in Minnesota.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Indiana Pacers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Preview and Odds
Moneyline: Pacers (+390) vs Timberwolves (-510)
Spread: Pacers +11.5 (-110) vs Timberwolves -11.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Pacerso229.5 (-110) vs Timberwolves u229.5 (-110)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Indiana Pacers vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview
The Pacers opened the season with a Finals rematch against the OKC Thunder, pushing the defending champions to double overtime despite missing several key guards due to injuries and foul trouble, but ultimately falling short.
Their struggles continued Saturday as they fell to 0-2 following a blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Indiana was without Quenton Jackson, Johnny Furphy, Kam Jones, Tyrese Haliburton, T.J. McConnell and Andrew Nembhard, while Benedict Mathurin also exited the game with an injury.
As of 1:30 a.m., Indiana had yet to release its injury report for Sunday’s contest, but the team will likely lean heavily on Pascal Siakam and Aaron Nesmith, who are averaging 22.5 and 10.0 points per game, respectively.
That task won’t be easy, especially if both Nembhard and Mathurin remain sidelined. The Timberwolves are coming off a 1-1 road trip and will look to make a statement in their home opener.
Anthony Edwards has been electric to start the season, averaging 36.0 ppg, while Julius Randle is contributing 22.5 ppg.
The Timberwolves’ scoring has not been an issue, but their defense has been, ranking third-worst in the league through two games. Rudy Gobert remains the anchor, but Minnesota will need a team effort to clean up its defensive lapses.
Their injury list is relatively short, with rookie Rob Dillingham listed as questionable due to a nasal fracture..
Indiana Pacers vs Minnesota Timberwolves predicted starting lineups
Pacers
G - Ben Sheppard | G - RayJ Dennis | F - Aaron Nesmith | F - Pascal Siakam | C - James Wiseman
Timberwolves
G - Donte DiVincenzo | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Jaden McDaniels | F - Julius Randle | C - Rudy Gobert
Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.
Indiana Pacers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction
Despite being short-handed, the Pacers have shown resilience and could surprise the Timberwolves. Their bench has proven capable of stepping up when needed, as seen during last season’s playoff run.
Expect Indiana’s offense to exploit Minnesota’s shaky defense and secure its first win of the season.
Our prediction: Pacers win by 11.
Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.