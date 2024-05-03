The New York Knicks (second seed) face the Indiana Pacers (sixth seed) in the Eastern Conference semi-finals of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Pacers overcame the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round playoff series to advance to the Conference semifinals.

Before their upcoming second-round series, the Pacers and the Knicks have faced each other three times in the regular season, with the Pacers winning twice.

Feb. 10, 2024 Pacers defeated Knicks 125-111 in New York

Feb. 1, 2024 Knicks defeated Pacers 109-105 in New York

Dec. 30, 2024 Pacers defeated Knicks 140-126 in Indiana

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks stats and top performers

Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner have been very effective in their roles for the Pacers against the Knicks during the regular season.

Haliburton's playmaking, Siakam's scoring and Turner's rebounding ability make a great combo that helped the Pacers drive the second-best offense in the league during the regular season.

Here are their averages against the Knicks this season:

Players Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOV FG% 3P% FT% Tyrese Haliburton

19.7 4.0 13.3 0.7 1.3 1.3 51.2 32.0 90.0 Pascal Siakam

19.5 6.3 3.8 1.3 0.3 2.5 49.2 26.7 57.1 Myles Turner 18.7 6.7 2.3 0.7 0.0 1.3 65.6 80.0 60.0

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson has been the go-to player for the Knicks all season long, and it was no different when the Knicks faced the Pacers in the regular season.

Apart from Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo contributed significantly for the Knicks during the matchups against the Pacers.

Here are their averages against the Pacers this season:

Players Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOV FG% 3P% FT% Jalen Brunson

35.7

3.0

3.7

0.3 0.3 2.7 49.4 31.6 83.3 Donte DiVincenzo

24.0 3.7 3.0 2.3 0.7 1.0 46.8 36.1 50.0

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Playoff Round 1 Results

Pacers Playoff Round 1

The sixth-seed Indiana Pacers defeated the third-seed Milwaukee Bucks with a 4-2 record in the best-of-seven series.

After the Bucks clinched the series opener, the Pacers rallied for the next three games to go up 3-1 in the series. Although the Bucks responded with a Game 5 win, the Pacers clinched Game 6 to advance to the Eastern Conference semi-finals to face the New York Knicks.

Knicks Playoff Round 1

The second-seeded New York Knicks were dominant from the start in their first-round playoff series against the seventh-seed Philadelphia 76ers. They secured the opening two games at home before going back and forth in the remaining four games to secure the series with a 4-2 win.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks schedule

Game 1: Pacers @ Knicks on Monday, 6 May, 4:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: Pacers @ Knicks on Wednesday, 8 May, 5:00 p.m. ET

Game 3: Knicks @ Pacers on Friday, 10 May, 4:00 p.m. ET

Game 4: Knicks @ Pacers on Sunday, 12 May, 12:30 p.m. ET

Game 5: Pacers @ Knicks on Monday, TBD

Game 6: Knicks @ Pacers on Friday, TBD

Game 7: Pacers @ Knicks on Monday, TBD