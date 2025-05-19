Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks head-to-head, season stats, last 5 games and more for 2025 NBA Playoffs East Finals

The 2025 Eastern Conference Finals will be a throwback series for many NBA fans as the Indiana Pacers collide against the New York Knicks. The Pacers made their second straight conference finals appearance, while the Knicks are back for the first time since 2000.

Indiana's path to the East Finals started with a five-game gentleman's sweep of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. They followed it up with an upset over Donovan Mitchell and the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in another gentleman's sweep.

On the other hand, the Knicks had some scares against the Detroit Pistons in the first round before eventually winning in six games. They faced the defending champions Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals and beat them in six games as well.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Head-to-Head

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks have been battling each other since Feb. 9, 1977. The Knicks are slightly ahead in their all-time head-to-head matchup in the regular season, 102-96. They also won this season's series, 2-1.

However, it's a different story in the playoffs, with the Pacers leading 26-22. The two teams have been in eight postseason series, including three conference finals in 1994, 1999 and 2000, with the Knicks winning the first two.

In these eight playoff series, the Pacers have won five of them, including the last three in the 2000 East Finals, 2013 East Semis and 2023 East Semis. The last time the Knicks defeated Indiana in the postseason was in the 1999 East Finals.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Season Stats

The Indiana Pacers had a Top 10 offense in the regular season with an offensive rating of 116.5, which ranked seventh in the NBA. However, the New York Knicks had a better offense at 118.5 and were among the five best in the league.

In the playoffs, the Pacers have been much better at 118.3, which is the second-best in the NBA behind the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Knicks struggled and only had the ninth-best offense at 111.9.

For their defense, the Pacers and Knicks had the same defensive rating of 114.3, putting them tied for the 10th best. But in the postseason, the Knicks have been better defensively at 111.0, with the Pacers at 112.7.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Last 5 Games

The Pacers have won three of the last five games against the Knicks, which include two from last year's postseason. The Knicks won two in the regular season, but Indiana has had their number over the past five contests.

Here are the scores of the last five games between Indiana and New York:

Knicks def. Pacers 128-115 on Feb. 11, 2025

Pacers def. Knick 132-121 on Nov. 10, 2024

Knicks def. Pacers 123-98 on Oct. 25, 2024

Pacers def. Knicks 130-109 on May 19, 2024

Pacers def. Knicks 113-106 on May 17, 2024

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks 2025 NBA Playoffs East Finals Schedule

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals is on May 21. It will be held at Madison Square Garden, with a start time of 8 p.m. EST. It's a nationally televised game on TNT.

Here's the full schedule, including location, time, date and channel:

Game 1: Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m. EST, May 21 on TNT

Game 2: Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m. EST, May 23 on TNT

Game 3: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 8 p.m. EST, May 25 on TNT

Game 4: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 8 p.m. EST, May 27 on TNT

Game 5: Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m. EST, May 29 on TNT*

Game 6: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 8 p.m. EST, May 31 on TNT*

Game 7: Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m. EST, June 2 on TNT*

* if necessary

