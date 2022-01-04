Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 4th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will lock horns with their Eastern Conference rivals, the New York Knicks, at Madison Square Garden in an NBA regular-season game on Tuesday. The teams have faced each other thrice this season, with the Pacers winning in two of those encounters.
However, the Pacers come into the game on the back of a four-game losing streak. They have been playing without a few of their key players, which is reflecting on their performances. Domantas Sabonis has tried his level best to lead the way for the team, but nothing has seemed to work for them.
A win in this game is crucial for them. The Pacers are already 13th in the East and any more slip-ups will soon push them out of the play-in spots. Achieving qualification still looks possible so there will be a lot riding on this game.
Meanwhile, the Knicks come into the game after losing the last two of their games. The team has played a relatively young lineup, with Obi Toppin and Miles McBride featuring in their last game against the Raptors. With a few of their starters still out, the team will have to rely on these youngsters once again if they are to cruise to a win in this fixture at the Garden
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte, Caris LeVert, Isaiah Jackson, Jeremy Lamb, Kelan Martin and Goga Bitadze have all been ruled out of action due to Health and Safety Protocols. TJ McConnell and TJ Warren have been indefinitely ruled out due to injuries.
New York Knicks Injury Report
The Knicks have many high profile names out of this game against the Pacers. Julius Randle and Nerlens Noel are both out due to Health and Safety Protocols. Derrick Rose, Luka Samanic, Wayne Selden, Kemba Walker and Denzel Valentine are also out of the game. Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims are both listed as questionable due to questions surrounding their conditioning.
Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting Lineups
Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers have a few of their starters ruled out of the game due to health and safety protocols. Due to this, coach Rick Carlisle will have to make a few changes to his starting lineup.
The Pacers will start Keifer Sykes and Duane Washington Jr. on the backcourt. Justin Holiday and Myles Turner will share the frontcourt, while Domantas Sabonis shifts to center spot.
New York Knicks
The New York Knicks also have a lot of players missing out on this game due to injuries and covid protocols.
The Knicks will look to Miles McBride and Evan Fournier to start on the backcourt. RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson will share the frontcourt, while Taj Gibson starts at center.
Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s
Indiana Pacers
Point Guard - Keifer Sykes, Shooting Guard - Duane Washington Jr., Small Forward - Justin Holiday, Power Forward - Myles Turner, Center - Domantas Sabonis.
New York Knicks
Point Guard - Miles McBride, Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier, Small Forward - RJ Barrett, Power Forward - Mitchell Robinson, Center - Taj Gibson.