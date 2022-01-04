×
Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 4th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers
New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers
Godwin Mathew
ANALYST
Modified Jan 04, 2022 07:09 PM IST
Preview

The Indiana Pacers will lock horns with their Eastern Conference rivals, the New York Knicks, at Madison Square Garden in an NBA regular-season game on Tuesday. The teams have faced each other thrice this season, with the Pacers winning in two of those encounters.

However, the Pacers come into the game on the back of a four-game losing streak. They have been playing without a few of their key players, which is reflecting on their performances. Domantas Sabonis has tried his level best to lead the way for the team, but nothing has seemed to work for them.

A win in this game is crucial for them. The Pacers are already 13th in the East and any more slip-ups will soon push them out of the play-in spots. Achieving qualification still looks possible so there will be a lot riding on this game.

.@Obrissy with the ball fake 👀 https://t.co/S3yxRAbPzn

Meanwhile, the Knicks come into the game after losing the last two of their games. The team has played a relatively young lineup, with Obi Toppin and Miles McBride featuring in their last game against the Raptors. With a few of their starters still out, the team will have to rely on these youngsters once again if they are to cruise to a win in this fixture at the Garden

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte, Caris LeVert, Isaiah Jackson, Jeremy Lamb, Kelan Martin and Goga Bitadze have all been ruled out of action due to Health and Safety Protocols. TJ McConnell and TJ Warren have been indefinitely ruled out due to injuries.

Player NameStatusReason
Chris DuarteOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Caris LeVertOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Malcolm BrogdonOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Kelan MartinOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Isaiah JacksonOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Jeremy LambOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Goga BitadzeOutHealth and Safety Protocols
TJ McConnellOutRight Wrist Injury
TJ WarrenOutLeft Navicular Fracture
The Pacers have new cases, including Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson entering Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN.

New York Knicks Injury Report

The Knicks have many high profile names out of this game against the Pacers. Julius Randle and Nerlens Noel are both out due to Health and Safety Protocols. Derrick Rose, Luka Samanic, Wayne Selden, Kemba Walker and Denzel Valentine are also out of the game. Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims are both listed as questionable due to questions surrounding their conditioning.

Player Name StatusReason
Julius RandleOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Nerlens NoelOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Luka SamanicOutG-League
Derrick RoseOutAnkle Injury
Kemba WalkerOutLeft Knee Sore
Denzel ValentineOutNoth with the team
Wayne SeldenOutNot with the team
Mitchell RobinsonQuestionable Return to Competition Reconditioning
Jericho SimsQuestionableReturn to Competition Reconditioning
In NBA’s 5:30 pm injury report, Mitchell Robinson & Jericho Sims are listed as questionable for tomorrow vs. IND due to conditioning. Both missed time due to health/safety protocols. Kemba Walker is listed as out due to left knee soreness. NBA’s injury reports are released hourly

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting Lineups

Indiana Pacers

Charlotte Hornets v Indiana Pacers
Charlotte Hornets v Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have a few of their starters ruled out of the game due to health and safety protocols. Due to this, coach Rick Carlisle will have to make a few changes to his starting lineup.

The Pacers will start Keifer Sykes and Duane Washington Jr. on the backcourt. Justin Holiday and Myles Turner will share the frontcourt, while Domantas Sabonis shifts to center spot.

Domas is dialed in from deep@Dsabonis11 | #GoldBlooded https://t.co/gqK78nH5ty

New York Knicks

New York Knicks v Toronto Raptors
New York Knicks v Toronto Raptors

The New York Knicks also have a lot of players missing out on this game due to injuries and covid protocols.

The Knicks will look to Miles McBride and Evan Fournier to start on the backcourt. RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson will share the frontcourt, while Taj Gibson starts at center.

RJ putting in work down low 💼 https://t.co/9wLki7FRlb

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Keifer Sykes, Shooting Guard - Duane Washington Jr., Small Forward - Justin Holiday, Power Forward - Myles Turner, Center - Domantas Sabonis.

New York Knicks

Also Read

Point Guard - Miles McBride, Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier, Small Forward - RJ Barrett, Power Forward - Mitchell Robinson, Center - Taj Gibson.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar
हिन्दी