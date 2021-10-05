Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 5th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22 

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks will lock horns in a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

The Pacers are coming off a disappointing 2020-21 campaign. They finished ninth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 34-38 win/loss record.

The Indiana Pacers were one of the teams that struggled massively because of injuries to key players. They will be hoping to be in a better position heading into the new season.

The franchise even brought back former head coach Rick Carlisle to lead the team. It will be interesting to see if he can guide them to the playoffs in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks are coming off one of their most successful league campaigns in recent years. The franchise returned to the NBA playoffs, finishing as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will be hoping to make their second straight trip to the postseason in the upcoming campaign.

The New York Knicks have not made any superstar signings this offseason. Nevertheless, they have added talented players like Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier to their ranks. They seem like a well-balanced squad and are among the favorites to make the playoffs.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

The Indiana Pacers will be without forward TJ Warren against the New York Knicks

The Indiana Pacers will once again have to deal with injuries to key players this preseason. Among those currently on the sidelines are TJ Warren (foot), Caris LeVert (back) and Edmond Sumner (Achilles).

Warren is out indefinitely, while LeVert is questionable for the start of the season. He is unlikely to start against the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sumner recently underwent surgery for an ACL injury and is out for the entire 2021-22 NBA season.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Pacers already getting hammered with injuries. Caris LeVert and TJ Warren out indefinitely. Edmond Sumner out for the year.

That's three key wing players (and a small ball PF in Warren) on the shelf to start the year. Feels like we're never going to see the fully realized Pacers. Pacers already getting hammered with injuries. Caris LeVert and TJ Warren out indefinitely. Edmond Sumner out for the year.

That's three key wing players (and a small ball PF in Warren) on the shelf to start the year. Feels like we're never going to see the fully realized Pacers.

New York Knicks Injury Report

Mitchell Robinson during the New York Knicks v Miami Heat game in the 2020-21 NBA season

The New York Knicks have listed Mitchell Robinson as questionable for the start of the new season, which means he will be unavailable for preseason games. He endured a foot injury during a regular-season game last campaign and is recovering from it right now.

Ian Begley @IanBegley Mitchell Robinson isn’t practicing with Knicks yet but Tom Thibodeau, Leon Rose have praised his approach to rehab & his professionalism. Thibodeau said Tuesday that Robinson, a UFA in 2022, has handled rehab “as well as you can handle it.” More: sny.tv/articles/knick… Mitchell Robinson isn’t practicing with Knicks yet but Tom Thibodeau, Leon Rose have praised his approach to rehab & his professionalism. Thibodeau said Tuesday that Robinson, a UFA in 2022, has handled rehab “as well as you can handle it.” More: sny.tv/articles/knick…

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Predicted Lineups

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have had a long offseason, so it wouldn't be surprising to see their main players start the game.

Malcolm Brogdon and TJ McConnell could start in the backcourt, while Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner are likely to pair up on the frontcourt.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Lamb, Oshae Brissett, Chris Duarte and other young stars are likely to receive some quality minutes in the middle.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have some really good depth heading into the new campaign. Considering this is a preseason game, all players are likely to get decent minutes against the Indiana Pacers.

Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier will likely start as guards, while RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Nerlens Noel will complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin and Derrick Rose are likely to get the most amount of playing time among the reserves.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks - Predicted Starting 5

Indiana Pacers

G Malcolm Brogdon, G TJ McConnell, F Justin Holiday, F Domantas Sabonis, C Myles Turner.

New York Knicks

G Kemba Walker, G Evan Fournier, F RJ Barrett, F Julius Randle, C Nerlens Noel.

