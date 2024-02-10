Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10, 2024 

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks will match up on Saturday at MSG. The two young playoff-hopeful teams from the Eastern Conference have been among the best underdog stories in the 2023-24 NBA season. Indiana walked itself into playoff contention behind Tyrese Haliburton, while Jalen Brunson guided the Knicks as one of the legitimate threats to win the East.

As for their head-to-head matchups, the Pacers and Knicks have split the results in two games. Their most recent showdown was a thrilling contest at MSG itself. New York claimed the bragging rights and tied the season series with a 109-105 win on Feb. 1.

All-Star bound Brunson made the difference with a 40-point outing on 50.0% shooting. Meanwhile, Haliburton was on a minutes restriction, playing only 22 minutes, but he produced 15 points and five assists in that span. He was critical in keeping it a close affair.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks previews, betting tips, odds and prediction

The Indiana Pacers- New York Knicks game will be televised locally on Bally Sports Indiana and MSG Network. Viewers outside the local regions can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. The game begins at 7:30 pm ET.

Moneyline: Pacers -190, Knicks +155

Spread: Pacers -4.5 (-110), Knicks +4.5 (-110)

Total (o/u): Pacers o232.5 (-110), Knicks u232.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks preview

Despite few adversities this season, the Pacers have stayed afloat to be 29-24. They have secured only two wins in their past six games. Tyrese Haliburton not playing at 100% has contributed to their clunky form. He's been on a minute restriction for his past six games.

It's eased up a bit. The Pacers could be in a better rhythm against the potentially shorthanded Knicks. Indiana will dig deep into their uber-efficient offense to churn out a win. However, it will have to put up a better effort on defense, too.

New York's latest additions, Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, can create havoc offensively, especially from the 3-point line. Jalen Brunson (questionable) could also return after a two-game absence to give the Knicks a much-needed boost.

With two losses in their last three games, the Knicks will be eager to get back on track with a bolstered roster. They've done well this year, contributing to their 33-19 record.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks starting lineups

Pacers starting lineup:

PG - Tyrese Haliburton, SG - Andrew Nembhard, SF - Aaron Nesmith, PF - Pascal Siakam, C - Myles Turner

Knicks starting lineup:

PG - Jalen Brunson, SG - Donte DiVincenzo, SF - Bojan Bogdanovic, PF - Josh Hart, C - Precious Achiuwa

Editors note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play. Lineups will be updated close to the game.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks betting tips

Jalen Brunson is favored to score under 30.5 points. He's averaging 31.7 points in his last nine outings. Brunson has scored under 30.5 points twice in his past five games. With his potentially being Brunson's first game back from an injury, it's advisable to go under his points total.

Tyrese Haliburton is favored to record under 8.5 assists. Haliburton could be on a minute restriction again. He's recorded fewer than eight assists in four of his last five games. Haliburton had 11 assists in his previous outing, but the Knicks' disruptive defense could prevent him from being effective. Going under on his assists total could be the right call.

Pascal Siakam is favored to score under 19.5 points. The Pacers' star addition has averaged 19.7 points against the Knicks in three games this season, but he's averaging 22.0 points over his past five games. With Julius Randle and Isaiah Hartenstein out, Siakam could have his way on offense against New York. Betting over his points total could be a bold but fruitful pick.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks prediction

The oddsmakers surprisingly have the Indiana Pacers winning against the New York Knicks on Saturday. They have a marginal edge. That could potentially be the case because of New York's injury issues. The Knicks will be without Randle and Hartenstein, while Brunson is questionable.

Haliburton is also questionable to play for the Pacers, along with Jalen Smith, but the rest of the group is healthy and available at the time of writing.

