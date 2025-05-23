Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips - May 23 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, ECF Game 2

After a thrilling Game 1 that featured a stunning Indiana Pacers comeback over the New York Knicks, the two teams are set to collide once more on Friday night for Game 2 of their much-anticipated Eastern Conference finals showdown.

In the opener, Aaron Nesmith caught fire with six consecutive 3-pointers to help trim a 17-point deficit down to two, while Tyrese Haliburton sent the game into overtime with a jaw-dropping buzzer-beating step-back jumper that was ruled a 2-pointer.

That bucket forced extra time instead of sealing the win in regulation, but the Pacers took care of business in the additional five minutes to earn a 138-135 victory.

Here’s a preview of Game 2 of the Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Western Conference finals series, scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Pacers (+210) vs Knicks (-255)

Spread: Pacers +6.5 (-110) vs Knicks -6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pacers o225.5 (-110) vs Knicks u225.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks preview

In Game 1, the Pacers flipped the script on New York and pulled off a comeback of their own, something the Knicks have been known for this postseason, stealing one at Madison Square Garden. While the rally felt improbable, Indiana continues to show this playoff run is far from predictable.

Heading into Game 2, expect the Knicks to play with renewed urgency. Despite big numbers from Jalen Brunson (43 points) and Karl-Anthony Towns (35 points, 12 rebounds), and 16 apiece from OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, the Knicks' late-game execution cost them.

With the Clutch Player of the Year in Brunson, it’s unlikely they let another big lead slip.

Nesmith’s eight made 3s might not be repeatable, but the Pacers have plenty of options who can step up. Bennedict Mathurin was quiet with just nine points off the bench, and both Andrew Nembhard and Pascal Siakam are capable of 20-point outbursts.

What is repeatable from Game 1 is strong play from both starting fives. The Knicks' core delivered, and Indiana got contributions across the board (six players hit double digits). Expect another action-packed matchup.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks predicted starting lineups

Pacers

G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Andrew Nembhard | F - Aaron Nesmith | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Myles Turner

Knicks

G - Jalen Brunson | G - Mikal Bridges | F - Josh Hart | F - OG Anunoby | C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks betting props

Jalen Brunson O/U 29.5 points – Take the over.

Karl-Anthony Towns O/U 23.5 points – Take the over.

Tyrese Haliburton O/U 19.5 points – Take the over.

Pascal Siakam O/U 18.5 points– Take the over.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks prediction

Expect a strong response from New York, especially now that they’ve lost a home game and know how dangerous road games can be — the same way they knocked out the Celtics in Round 2.

Our prediction: Knicks win by 13.

