Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips - May 29 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, ECF Game 5 

After an exciting Game 4, the Indiana Pacers aim to seal a place in the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks and continue with Game 5 at Madison Square Garden. The Pacers hold a 3-1 lead in the series and would face home-court resistance from New York and its fans in their attempt to make their first NBA Finals since 2000.
The Pacers, who have earned the title of the “comeback kings”, have been dominant in the series. They won Games 1 and 2 after mounting comebacks but got a taste of their own medicine in Game 3 when the Knicks won 106-100 at Indiana. However, the Pacers restored their advantage with a dominant Game 4 130-121 win on Tuesday.
How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Knicks Game 5
Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
Network/Streaming: TNT / truTV / Max
Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Pacers (+150) vs. Knicks (-180)
Spread: Pacers +4.5 (-110) vs. Knicks -4.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Pacers o223.0 (-110) vs. Pacers u223.0 (-110)
Note: The odds could change before tipoff.
Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Preview
The series between the Pacers and Knicks has been nothing short of entertaining. Game 4 was a testament to the fact as Indiana put on a show. Forward Tyrese Haliburton had a historic night, recording a triple-double with 32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds without a single turnover.
This achievement made him the first player in league history to post a 30-15-10 stat line without any turnovers in the playoffs.
Despite their best efforts, the Knicks couldn't keep up with the Pacers' pace and lightning-quick attack. Jalen Brunson finished the game with 31 points, two rebounds and five assists.
The Pacers shot 57.1% from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc, while the Knicks shot 48.1% from the field and 42.6% from the 3-point line.
New York will look to make use of home-court advantage to keep their postseason hopes alive.
Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups
Pacers
G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Andrew Nembhard | F - Aaron Nesmith | F -Pascal Siakam | C - Myles Turner
Knicks
G - Jalen Brunson | G - Mikal Bridges | F - OG Anunoby | F - Karl-Anthony Towns | C - Mitchell Robinson
Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.
Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Betting Tips
Haliburton has an over/under of 21.5 points via FanDuel for Game 5. He has scored 32 and 20 points in the last two games of the series. Bet on him to get UNDER (-110).
On the other hand, Brunson is favored to go OVER 26.7 points via FanDuel for Game 5. He is coming off a 31-point performance in his previous game, and with the game at stake, he would put up a solid performance on home court. Bet on the OVER (-125).
New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.