Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips - May 29 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, ECF Game 5 

After an exciting Game 4, the Indiana Pacers aim to seal a place in the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks and continue with Game 5 at Madison Square Garden. The Pacers hold a 3-1 lead in the series and would face home-court resistance from New York and its fans in their attempt to make their first NBA Finals since 2000.

Ad

The Pacers, who have earned the title of the “comeback kings”, have been dominant in the series. They won Games 1 and 2 after mounting comebacks but got a taste of their own medicine in Game 3 when the Knicks won 106-100 at Indiana. However, the Pacers restored their advantage with a dominant Game 4 130-121 win on Tuesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Knicks Game 5

Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Network/Streaming: TNT / truTV / Max

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Pacers (+150) vs. Knicks (-180)

Spread: Pacers +4.5 (-110) vs. Knicks -4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pacers o223.0 (-110) vs. Pacers u223.0 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Preview

Ad

The series between the Pacers and Knicks has been nothing short of entertaining. Game 4 was a testament to the fact as Indiana put on a show. Forward Tyrese Haliburton had a historic night, recording a triple-double with 32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds without a single turnover.

This achievement made him the first player in league history to post a 30-15-10 stat line without any turnovers in the playoffs.

Despite their best efforts, the Knicks couldn't keep up with the Pacers' pace and lightning-quick attack. Jalen Brunson finished the game with 31 points, two rebounds and five assists.

Ad

The Pacers shot 57.1% from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc, while the Knicks shot 48.1% from the field and 42.6% from the 3-point line.

New York will look to make use of home-court advantage to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups

Pacers

G - Tyrese Haliburton | G - Andrew Nembhard | F - Aaron Nesmith | F -Pascal Siakam | C - Myles Turner

Knicks

G - Jalen Brunson | G - Mikal Bridges | F - OG Anunoby | F - Karl-Anthony Towns | C - Mitchell Robinson

Ad

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Betting Tips

Haliburton has an over/under of 21.5 points via FanDuel for Game 5. He has scored 32 and 20 points in the last two games of the series. Bet on him to get UNDER (-110).

On the other hand, Brunson is favored to go OVER 26.7 points via FanDuel for Game 5. He is coming off a 31-point performance in his previous game, and with the game at stake, he would put up a solid performance on home court. Bet on the OVER (-125).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More