Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - January 4th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will head to Madison Square Garden for a matchup against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, January 4. Both teams have met three times in the regular season. Indiana have won two of these fixtures, and will be gunning to take a win in this one to clinch their regular-season series.

However, the Pacers are in the middle of a four-game losing streak. Their last game was a disappointing loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Domantas Sabonis scored 32 points, but his effort went in vain. The Pacers will go to the Garden looking to end their losing streak, but the Knicks will not be an easy opponent to get past.

Although they have not had a win in their last two games, they could surprise the Pacers in this game. The Knicks have players like Evan Fournier and Obi Toppin who have played well in the last few games. These players will have to continue stepping up for the team if the Knicks want to take a win in this home game.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 4; 8:30 PM ET (Wednesday, January 5; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY.

Indiana Pacers Preview

Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have not had a great campaign so far. Despite having a talented roster with players like Sabonis, Myles Turner and Caris LeVert, the team are only 13th in the East.

The players are having good campaigns individually, but as a team, the Pacers have not had a lot of success. Coming into this game against the Knicks, the team has lost four games on the trot. Coach Rick Carlisle will hope for a better response from his team as they look to get their campaign back on track.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis is once again having a great season this year. The double machine has averaged 18.4 PPG and 12.0 RPG while shooting 56.9% from the field in 36 appearances.

He has shown dominance in the paint at both ends of the floor. Against the Knicks, Sabonis could be key player, as the Pacers could need his presence to get the better of the opposition at both ends.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Keifer Sykes; G - Duane Washington Jr., F - Justin Holiday; F - Myles Turner, C - Domantas Sabonis.

New York Knicks Preview

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors

The New York Knicks have been one of the most disappointing teams in the 2021-22 season. After a strong performance last season, fans expected the Knicks to repeat the same this term.

However, the team has failed to live up to that hype, and is currently 11th in the conference standings. The Knicks have had a lot of problems with their lineup, with players being out due to the league's health and safety protocol.

They are currently 17-20 on the season, which has pushed them below the play-in spots. A win in this game will help them improve their record and boost their morale for the next few matches.

Key Player - RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett has had a decent campaign so far. He was out for a while due to the league's health and safety protocols, but has been playing well since his return. The youngster is averaging 15.2 PPG and 5.5 RPG in 30 appearances.

He is key to the team because of his brilliance at both ends of the floor. With both Kemba Walker and Julius Randle out of this game, the Knicks will have to rely on Barrett to deliver a special performance.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Immanuel Quickley; G - Evan Fournier; F - RJ Barrett; F - Obi Toppin; C - Taj Gibson.

Pacers vs Knicks Match Prediction

The Pacers and Knicks have both had below-par campaigns this season. Both teams are coming into the game looking to end their losing streaks. However, considering the roster available for both teams coming into this game, the Pacers look like the favourites to take a win.

Where to watch the Pacers vs Knicks game?

All NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Pacers and the Knicks will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Indiana and MSG Network

