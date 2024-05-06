Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Prediction & Preview - May 6, 2024 | Game 1, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Indiana Pacers, a traditional New York Knicks playoff opponent, invade Madison Square Garden for Game 1 of their second-round series. For the first time since 2013, the two teams meet beyond the regular season. A lot has changed since they faced each other in a seven-game series, but it promises to be another thrilling head-to-head matchup.

Indiana last advanced past the first round of the playoffs exactly a decade ago when they took down the Atlanta Hawks. They then booted out the Washington Wizards before capitulating against LeBron James’ “Heatles” in 2014.

This new version of the Pacers is hoping to go even further than that team, behind a high-octane offense led by Tyrese Haliburton.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Madison Square Garden will be rocking on Monday for the series opener between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. TNT will air the game on national TV while basketball fans can subscribe to the NBA League Pass to stream the action.

Moneyline: Pacers (+190) vs. Knicks (-230)

Spread: Pacers (+6.0) vs. Knicks (-6.0)

Total (O/U): Pacers (o217.0 -110) vs. Knicks (u217.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Game preview

The Indiana Pacers had trouble against the Milwaukee Bucks that didn’t have Giannis Antetokounmpo in the series.

Indiana lost in Game 5 when “The Greek Freak” and Damian Lillard played cheerleaders. The Pacers can’t keep the same performance and hope to escape against the Knicks.

New York’s defense is elite and have hard-nosed players that could cause Indiana’s offense to stutter. The Pacers have to be crisp and precise with their execution for a chance to steal a game in the series.

The New York Knicks will have to adjust from facing a dominant big man in Joel Embiid to a team that is fast and flourishes on the perimeter.

New York might be wary of turning Game 1 into a track meet so it might slow things down a little. The Knicks, even without Julius Randle, were a handful with a slow-paced, deliberate attack which they should keep doing.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Starting lineups, subs and rotation

C - Myles Turner, PF - Pascal Siakam, SF - Aaron Nesmith, PG - Tyrese Haliburton and PG - Andrew Nembhard will start for the Indiana Pacers.

Obi Toppin, T.J. McConnell and Ben Sheppard will contend for the sixth-man role in Rick Carlisle’s system on Monday. As this will likely be a feel-out game, Carlisle could be very flexible with his substitutions.

C - Isaiah Hartenstein, SF - O.G. Anunoby, PG - Jalen Brunson, SG - Donte DiVincenzo and SG - Josh Hart will open for the New York Knicks at home.

Miles McBride might get the nod over Mitchell Robinson as the first bench player to see action. Indiana’s small-ball lineup makes McBride the better matchup fit.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Betting tips

Jalen Brunson has a 34.5 over/under points prop. The left-handed guard torched the Philadelphia 76ers over the last few days and will likely be in that vein for Game 1. Brunson, who leads the playoff in scoring with 35.5 PPG, could have another big night putting up buckets in front of the home fans.

Tyrese Haliburton gets a 17.5 over/under points prop. Haliburton’s game isn’t piling up points the way Brunson does for the Knicks. The former Kings star has a pass-first mentality that makes the offense hum. New York’s defense and Haliburton’s inclination to orchestrate more could prevent him from topping his points prop.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Prediction

The New York Knicks defense traveled well in the first round of the playoffs. It will be even more menacing in front of a rowdy fan base who couldn’t wait to face the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana will not be scared but the Knicks have too much momentum and they’ve been playing better in the playoffs. New York should draw first blood and against Indiana’s +6.0 spread.