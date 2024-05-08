Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Prediction & Preview - May 8, 2024 | Game 2, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Indiana Pacers, after nearly pulling the rug from under the New York Knicks two nights ago, will try again on Wednesday. Indiana led by nine points early in the fourth quarter in Game 1 but failed to hold off the Knicks, eventually losing 121-117. Tyrese Haliburton is questionable again for the Pacers due to back spasms but is expected to play.

Tom Thibodeau needed his Villanova boys again in the series opener versus Indiana to carry the Knicks home. Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo scored 33 of the team’s 39 points in the final 12 minutes to chase down the Pacers. New York will not mind following the same script to grab a stranglehold on the series.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Madison Square Garden will host the rematch between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. TNT will air the game as it happens while basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pacers (+160) vs. Knicks (-190)

Spread: Pacers (+4.5) vs. Knicks (-4.5)

Total(O/U): Pacers (o222.5 -110) vs. Knicks (u222.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Game preview

Tyrese Haliburton’s health has to be a concern for the Indiana Pacers after he was badly outplayed by Jalen Brunson. Maybe his back bothered him so much that he was limited in Game 1.

If that will be the case again, Myles Turner, Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard and others better step up. They nearly stunned the Knicks in Game 1 due to the impressive work by the three but they will have to replicate their performances to keep the team afloat if Haliburton remains ineffective.

The New York Knicks bench has to give the starters enough quality minutes to gain a 2-0 series lead. In Game 2, Indiana whipped New York’s reserves 46-3, a disparity that almost cost the home team the game. Mitchell Robinson has been ruled out which means that Precious Achiuwa, Miles McBride and probably Alec Burks will be needed to punch their weight.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Starting lineups, subs and rotation

PF - Pascal Siakam, C - Myles Turner, SF - Aaron Nesmith, PG - Tyrese Haliburton and PG - Andrew Nembhard will line up for tip-off for the Indiana Pacers.

Obi Toppin and T.J. McConnell are likely getting off the bench first to join the starters, considering how they played in the series opener.

SF - O.G. Anunoby, C - Isaiah Hartenstein, PG - Jalen Brunson, SG - Donte DiVincenzo and SG - Josh Hart will again open the game for the New York Knicks.

Miles McBride has to be the first to come off the bench with Mitchell Robinson ruled out. McBride will have to do his share in shadowing Tyrese Haliburton and giving the offense a lift when he’s on the court.

Editor's Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Betting tips

Jalen Brunson gets a 37.5 over/under points prop in Game 2 on Wednesday. The lefty guard has been on fire, over 40 points in his last four games. Unless he comes crashing back to earth, betting over seems to be more sensible than going under.

Pascal Siakam has a 19.5 over/under points prop in the Knicks-Pacers rematch. “Spicy P” had 19 points in Game 1 but could have easily gotten more had he not missed some open looks. If Haliburton remains limited, he is likely going over his points prop for the Pacers to win.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Prediction

The Indiana Pacers proved that they are no pushovers in Game 1. They will again push the New York Knicks but might again fall short. Jalen Brunson just seems to be able to will his team to the finish line late in the game. New York will likely go 2-0 and beat Indiana’s +4.5 spread in the process.