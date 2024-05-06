Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Game 1 | 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Eastern Conference Semifinals begin Monday night in New York as the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks face off in the Big Apple. Indiana beat the Milwaukee Bucks in six games, winning 120-98 on Thursday to advance.

New York, meanwhile, prevailed over the Philadelphia 76ers, clinching their series with a 118-115 victory in Game Six on Thursday. The series opener is set for 7:40 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden.

The sixth-seeded Pacers capitalized on a Bucks team missing key players, beating them in six games. Indiana's offense has been the second most efficient in the postseason, averaging 113 points while shooting 47.9% from the field and 34.4% from the 3-point range. Over their six games against Milwaukee, they made an average of 14 3-pointers and 12.7 free throws per game, with only nine turnovers each night.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Knicks are back in the Eastern Conference semifinals, where they fell to the Miami Heat last year. This time, New York took six games to overcome a depleted Sixers team.

Their offense scored an average of 108.3 points per game, ranking fourth among all teams in the postseason. In the series, they shot 44.1% from the field and 37% from 3-point range, making 11.8 3-pointers and 17.5 free throws per game.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks injury report

Indiana Pacers injury report for May 6

The Indiana Pacers have listed two players on their injury report: PG Tyrese Haliburton (back) is questionable, while SG Bennedict Mathurin (right shoulder) will remain sidelined.

Player Status Injury Tyrese Haliburton questionable back Bennedict Mathurin out right shoulder

New York Knicks injury report for May 6

The New York Knicks have listed three players on their injury report: Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot), Julius Randle (right shoulder) and Duane Washington Jr. (thumb) are out.

Player Status Injury Bojan Bogdanovic out left foot and left wrist Julius Randle out right shoulder Duane Washington Jr. out thumb

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart for May 6

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell Isaiah Wong SG Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard SF Aaron Nesmith Doug McDermott Kendall Brown PF Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin Jarace Walker C Myles Turner Isaiah Jackson Jalen Smith

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart for May 6

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Brunson Miles McBride Shake Milton SG Donte DiVincenzo Alec Burks SF Josh Hart DaQuan Jeffries PF OG Anunoby Precious Achiuwa Mamadi Diakite C Isaiah Hartenstein Mitchell Robinson Jericho Sims

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks key matchups

The matchup between Myles Turner and Isaiah Hartenstein will be crucial in the battle for rebounds and rim protection during this series. It's expected to be a physical contest, with rebounding playing a pivotal role in the best-of-seven series.

Both Turner and Hartenstein could be key players. Hartenstein, the Knicks' starting center, is formidable on the glass and has shown improvement on defense. Meanwhile, Turner offers the ability to stretch the floor, finish at the rim and block shots effectively. The center who best asserts their dominance could provide their team with a significant advantage.