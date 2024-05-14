Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 5 (May 14) | 2024 NBA Playoffs

By Rajdeep Barman
Modified May 14, 2024 15:32 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 5 (May 14) | 2024 NBA Playoffs

The New York Knicks host the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday in a pivotal Game 5 of their second-round Eastern Conference series in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The series is tied 2-2 after both teams won their previous two home games. The Pacers won Game 4 121-89 on Sunday.

The Knicks struggled to score in the most recent game, as they shot just 33.7% from the floor, including 18.9% from the 3-point line and 71.0% from the free-throw line. Indiana, meanwhile, shot 56.8%, including 45.2% from beyond the arc and 87.5% from the charity stripe.

Jalen Brunson (18 points) was the only Knicks starter who scored in double digits. Alec Burks led the team in scoring, contributing 20 points off of the bench. The Pacers were led by Tyrese Haliburton’s 20 points.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Injury Reports

Pacers injury report for May 14

The Pacers will be without Bennedict Mathurin. The second-year shooting guard was ruled out for the season after he underwent a surgery to fix a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Tyrese Haliburton is questionable with lower back spasms but should play based on the importance of the game.

Knicks injury report for May 14

The Knicks will be without Julius Randle (right shoulder) and Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot and left wrist) for the rest of the season. Mitchell Robinson is out for at least six more weeks with a stress injury to his left ankle. OG Anunoby is out for Game 5 with a hamstring injury.

Here’s a look at the starting lineups and depth charts for Game 5 on May 14.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Starting lineups and depth chart

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

The Pacers have been mostly relying on a nine-man rotation, with T.J. McConnell and Isaiah Jackson being important contributors off of the bench. Indiana used 13 players Sunday, but that was mostly because of the blowout nature of the game.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGTyrese HaliburtonT.J. McConnellAndrew Nembhard
SGAndrew NembhardBen SheppardAaron Nesmith
SFAaron NesmithPascal SiakamDoug McDermott
PFPascal SiakamObi ToppinJarace Walker
C Myles TurnerIsaiah JacksonObi Toppin

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

The Knicks have been severely hampered by injuries to key players. They have mostly been using eight players, with Miles McBride and Alec Burks being key contributors from the bench unit.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGJalen BrunsonMiles McBrideAlec Burks
SGDonte DiVincenzoAlec BurksShake Milton
SFJosh HartDonte DiVincenzoDaQuan Jeffries
PFPrecious AchiuwaJosh HartPrecious Achiuwa
C Isaiah HartensteinPrecious Achiuwa Jericho Sims

Where to watch Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks?

Game 5 of the Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Eastern Conference second-round series is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, at Madison Square Garden. The game begins at 8 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी