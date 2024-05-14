Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 5 (May 14) | 2024 NBA Playoffs

The New York Knicks host the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday in a pivotal Game 5 of their second-round Eastern Conference series in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The series is tied 2-2 after both teams won their previous two home games. The Pacers won Game 4 121-89 on Sunday.

The Knicks struggled to score in the most recent game, as they shot just 33.7% from the floor, including 18.9% from the 3-point line and 71.0% from the free-throw line. Indiana, meanwhile, shot 56.8%, including 45.2% from beyond the arc and 87.5% from the charity stripe.

Jalen Brunson (18 points) was the only Knicks starter who scored in double digits. Alec Burks led the team in scoring, contributing 20 points off of the bench. The Pacers were led by Tyrese Haliburton’s 20 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Injury Reports

Pacers injury report for May 14

The Pacers will be without Bennedict Mathurin. The second-year shooting guard was ruled out for the season after he underwent a surgery to fix a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Tyrese Haliburton is questionable with lower back spasms but should play based on the importance of the game.

Knicks injury report for May 14

The Knicks will be without Julius Randle (right shoulder) and Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot and left wrist) for the rest of the season. Mitchell Robinson is out for at least six more weeks with a stress injury to his left ankle. OG Anunoby is out for Game 5 with a hamstring injury.

Here’s a look at the starting lineups and depth charts for Game 5 on May 14.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Starting lineups and depth chart

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

The Pacers have been mostly relying on a nine-man rotation, with T.J. McConnell and Isaiah Jackson being important contributors off of the bench. Indiana used 13 players Sunday, but that was mostly because of the blowout nature of the game.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell Andrew Nembhard SG Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard Aaron Nesmith SF Aaron Nesmith Pascal Siakam Doug McDermott PF Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin Jarace Walker C Myles Turner Isaiah Jackson Obi Toppin

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

The Knicks have been severely hampered by injuries to key players. They have mostly been using eight players, with Miles McBride and Alec Burks being key contributors from the bench unit.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Brunson Miles McBride Alec Burks SG Donte DiVincenzo Alec Burks Shake Milton SF Josh Hart Donte DiVincenzo DaQuan Jeffries PF Precious Achiuwa Josh Hart Precious Achiuwa C Isaiah Hartenstein Precious Achiuwa Jericho Sims

Where to watch Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks?

Game 5 of the Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Eastern Conference second-round series is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, at Madison Square Garden. The game begins at 8 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.