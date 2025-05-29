Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 5 (May 29) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

By Arhaan Raje
Modified May 29, 2025 13:01 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts (Image Source: Imagn)

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks potentially play their series finale on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The Pacers hold a 3-1 advantage and have a chance to close out New York on the road for the second consecutive season after last year's 4-3 conference semifinals win.

Ad

After having to make sensational comebacks in Games 1 and 2, the Pacers comfortably outplayed the Knicks in Tuesday's Game 4, winning 130-121. With home-court advantage on the line, Tyrese Haliburton produced his best performance in a playoff game, scoring 32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists and four steals, shooting 47.8%, including 5 of 12 from deep.

Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam continued making a decisive impact with a 30-point effort on an efficient 52/75/83 clip.

On the other hand, Jalen Brunson had 31 points for the Knicks, with five assists and two steals. Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby also had 20+ each, but it wasn't enough. The Knicks again lost the turnover and fastbreak points battle. They have to be uber-efficient with the ball and clinical in the halfcourt to stand a chance of extending this series.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, the going might get tough for the home team in Thursday's elimination Game 5 amid Towns' injury woes.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Injury Reports for Game 5

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Pacers have listed Aaron Nesmith as questionable, citing a right ankle sprain. Isaiah Jackson is out with a right Achilles tendon injury.

New York Knicks injury report

The Knicks have listed Karl-Anthony Towns as questionable with a left knee contusion. Towns was favoring the same leg early in Game 4. He bumped knees with Nesmith late and limped off the floor.

Ad

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 5

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

The Pacers will start Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard in the backcourt, with Aaron Nesmith and Pascal Siakam as the forwards and Myles Turner at center.

PG Tyrese HaliburtonT.J. McConnellBen Sheppard
SGAndrew NembhardBennedict MathurinJohnny Furphy
SFAaron Nesmith*Jarace Walker
PFPascal SiakamObi ToppinJames Johnson
C Myles TurnerTony BradleyThomas Bryant
Ad

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

The Knicks will start Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges as the guards, with a frontcourt trio of OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson.

PGJalen BrunsonDelon Wright Tyler Kolek
SFMikal BridgesMiles McBrideCam Payne
SFOG AnunobyLandry ShametPacom Dadiet
PFKarl-Anthony Towns*Josh HartPrecious Achiuwa
CMitchell RobinsonAriel HukportiP.J. Tucker

Game 5 will begin at 8 p.m. ET and air on TNT.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications