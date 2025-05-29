Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 5 (May 29) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks potentially play their series finale on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The Pacers hold a 3-1 advantage and have a chance to close out New York on the road for the second consecutive season after last year's 4-3 conference semifinals win.

Ad

After having to make sensational comebacks in Games 1 and 2, the Pacers comfortably outplayed the Knicks in Tuesday's Game 4, winning 130-121. With home-court advantage on the line, Tyrese Haliburton produced his best performance in a playoff game, scoring 32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists and four steals, shooting 47.8%, including 5 of 12 from deep.

Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam continued making a decisive impact with a 30-point effort on an efficient 52/75/83 clip.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the other hand, Jalen Brunson had 31 points for the Knicks, with five assists and two steals. Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby also had 20+ each, but it wasn't enough. The Knicks again lost the turnover and fastbreak points battle. They have to be uber-efficient with the ball and clinical in the halfcourt to stand a chance of extending this series.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, the going might get tough for the home team in Thursday's elimination Game 5 amid Towns' injury woes.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Injury Reports for Game 5

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Pacers have listed Aaron Nesmith as questionable, citing a right ankle sprain. Isaiah Jackson is out with a right Achilles tendon injury.

New York Knicks injury report

The Knicks have listed Karl-Anthony Towns as questionable with a left knee contusion. Towns was favoring the same leg early in Game 4. He bumped knees with Nesmith late and limped off the floor.

Ad

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 5

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

The Pacers will start Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard in the backcourt, with Aaron Nesmith and Pascal Siakam as the forwards and Myles Turner at center.

PG Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell Ben Sheppard SG Andrew Nembhard Bennedict Mathurin Johnny Furphy SF Aaron Nesmith* Jarace Walker PF Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin James Johnson C Myles Turner Tony Bradley Thomas Bryant

Ad

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

The Knicks will start Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges as the guards, with a frontcourt trio of OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson.

PG Jalen Brunson Delon Wright Tyler Kolek SF Mikal Bridges Miles McBride Cam Payne SF OG Anunoby Landry Shamet Pacom Dadiet PF Karl-Anthony Towns* Josh Hart Precious Achiuwa C Mitchell Robinson Ariel Hukporti P.J. Tucker

Game 5 will begin at 8 p.m. ET and air on TNT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More