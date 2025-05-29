Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 5 (May 29) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks potentially play their series finale on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The Pacers hold a 3-1 advantage and have a chance to close out New York on the road for the second consecutive season after last year's 4-3 conference semifinals win.
After having to make sensational comebacks in Games 1 and 2, the Pacers comfortably outplayed the Knicks in Tuesday's Game 4, winning 130-121. With home-court advantage on the line, Tyrese Haliburton produced his best performance in a playoff game, scoring 32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists and four steals, shooting 47.8%, including 5 of 12 from deep.
Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam continued making a decisive impact with a 30-point effort on an efficient 52/75/83 clip.
On the other hand, Jalen Brunson had 31 points for the Knicks, with five assists and two steals. Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby also had 20+ each, but it wasn't enough. The Knicks again lost the turnover and fastbreak points battle. They have to be uber-efficient with the ball and clinical in the halfcourt to stand a chance of extending this series.
However, the going might get tough for the home team in Thursday's elimination Game 5 amid Towns' injury woes.
Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Injury Reports for Game 5
Indiana Pacers injury report
The Pacers have listed Aaron Nesmith as questionable, citing a right ankle sprain. Isaiah Jackson is out with a right Achilles tendon injury.
New York Knicks injury report
The Knicks have listed Karl-Anthony Towns as questionable with a left knee contusion. Towns was favoring the same leg early in Game 4. He bumped knees with Nesmith late and limped off the floor.
Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 5
Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart
The Pacers will start Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard in the backcourt, with Aaron Nesmith and Pascal Siakam as the forwards and Myles Turner at center.
New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart
The Knicks will start Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges as the guards, with a frontcourt trio of OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson.
Game 5 will begin at 8 p.m. ET and air on TNT.
