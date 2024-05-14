Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Top 10 player props available for 2024 NBA playoffs Game 5 (May 14)

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks' second-round playoff series returns to the Big Apple on Tuesday for a pivotal Game 5 face-off. With the series tied 2-2, both teams will look to seize an advantage.

The Knicks, led by star point guard Jalen Brunson, eked out single-digit wins in Games 1 and 2 in New York. However, the Pacers responded by securing back-to-back victories in Indiana to even up the series. That includes a decisive 121-89 Game 4 victory, in which they led by as many as 43 points.

The Knicks, who remain without several key players, including star forward Julius Randle (shoulder), will attempt to bounce back on their home court. Meanwhile, the Pacers will try to extend their winning streak to three games and become the first road team to win a contest in the series. Entering Tuesday, the Knicks are -141 favorites to take a critical 3-2 edge.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On that note, here are 10 of the best player props available for Tuesday's Game 5 clash.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Top 10 Game 5 player props

#10 Isaiah Hartenstein under 9.5 rebounds (+110, via bet365)

Despite New York being undermanned in the frontcourt, center Isaiah Hartenstein has tallied eight or fewer rebounds in three of four outings against Indiana. He is averaging 7.8 rebounds per game for the series, so he will likely record below nine rebounds in Game 5.

#9 Jalen Brunson under 6.5 assists (+105, via bet365)

Brunson had three double-digit assist outings during the Knicks' six-game first-round series win over the Philadelphia 76ers. However, he has yet to surpass six assists through four games against Indiana.

With New York severely shorthanded, he appears more likely to take on an increased scoring responsibility. So, he will likely tally six or fewer assists again.

#8 Jalen Brunson over 32.5 points (+100, via FanDuel)

Brunson has scored below 30 points in three straight contests. However, before that, he logged four consecutive games with 40 or more points, including his 43-point performance in Game 1 against Indiana.

The Knicks will likely rely extra heavily on the first-time All-Star in Game 5, setting the stage for him to have another explosive scoring performance.

#7 Josh Hart over 12.5 rebounds (-110, via BetMGM)

Like many of New York's top players, Josh Hart had an off night in Game 4, tallying just two points, three rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes. Nonetheless, he has stuffed the stat sheet most of the postseason, serving as the Knicks' top rebounder by a wide margin.

Over his first three games against Indiana, Hart averaged 15.3 rpg in a whopping 46.4 minutes a night. With New York again undermanned in the frontcourt, the 29-year-old should have another big rebounding night.

#6 Pascal Siakam under 7.5 rebounds (-110, via BetMGM)

Pacers star forward Pascal Siakam has had a relatively underwhelming second-round showing thus far. Through four contests, he is averaging only 18.3 points and 6.5 rpg.

The two-time All-Star has amassed seven or fewer rebounds in three of four matchups. So, he appears likely to do so once again on Tuesday.

#5 Pascal Siakam under 20.5 points (-128, via FanDuel)

Siakam has scored 19 or fewer points in three of four games against the Knicks, including both in New York. So, there's no reason to expect the 30-year-old to surpass the 20-point mark in Game 5.

#4 Tyrese Haliburton under 8.5 assists (-135, via bet365)

Haliburton is listed as questionable for Game 5 due to lower back spasms, a sacral contusion and a right ankle sprain. However, he is expected to play.

The two-time All-Star has taken on more of a scoring initiative against New York, averaging a team-best 23.8 ppg through four games. As a result, his assists average has dropped to 7.3 apg.

Haliburton has tallied eight or fewer assists in three of four outings. So, he will likely do so once again on Tuesday.

#3 Tyrese Haliburton over 3.5 3-pointers (-140, via FanDuel)

Despite being banged up, Haliburton has been on a shooting tear the last three games, averaging 5.7 3-pointers per game on 45.9% shooting from deep.

During that stretch, he has resembled his dominant early-season form. So, if he suits up, he should have a decent chance of maintaining his hot streak.

#2 Myles Turner over 1.5 blocks (-150, via BetMGM)

Pacers big man Myles Turner showcased his defensive prowess in Games 3 and 4, tallying six blocks. That brought his series average up to 2.0 blocks per game. He should reach that total again in Game 5 against an undersized Knicks team.

#1 Donte DiVincenzo over 3.5 3-pointers (-160, via BetMGM)

Knicks shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo had a rough shooting performance in Game 4, finishing 1-for-6 (16.7%) from 3. However, he averaged 6.0 3pg on 56.3% shooting from deep over the series' first three games. So, he should be primed to bounce back at home in Game 5.

Also Read: "Can't f**k with me", "Long f**king series" - Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson's alleged trash talk in Game 4 leaked