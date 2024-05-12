Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Top 10 player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4 (May 12)

The Indiana Pacers will attempt to level the series when they take on the New York Knicks in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference series. The Pacers are favored -5.5 to get their second win at home, with the game total for points set currently at 217.5.

Set to tip off at 3:30 PM ET, let's take a look at 10 favorable props for the crucial game 4.

Top players props in New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers (2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4)

No. 10: Miles McBride Three-Pointers: Over 1.5 (-142)

Miles McBride's game has undoubtedly grown overthe course of this series. He made two three-pointers in Game 3, played 29 minutes, and is fully capable of catching fire from long range, something the Knicks will undoubtedly need given the number of injuries they are presently dealing with.

No. 9: Tyrese Haliburton Three-pointers: Over 3.5 (-115)

Tyrese Haliburton caught fire in games two and three, finishing with seven and six three-pointers, respectively. Playing at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Haliburton can be expected to comprehensively beat the odds in this one.

No. 8: Josh Hart Assists: Over 6 (-120)

Josh Hart was restricted to a double-double of 18 rebounds and 10 points in Game 3 and finished with four assists. However, he had eight and seven in games two and three and will be instrumental in the Knicks’ fightback.

No. 7: Myles Turner: Points: Over 21 (-140)

Turner has been a crucial cog in the Pacers’ offense and his ability from the 3-point zone means that he is evolving into a lethal all-round scorer. He got 23 in Game 1 and 21 in Game 3, and he may be an interesting pick for punters.

No. 6: Pascal Siakam Points: Over 23 (-123)

Pascal Siakam might be key to the Pacers’ chances of advancing to the Eastern Conference finals. He finished with 26 points and seven rebounds in Game 3. He is expected to perform at home and surpass the 23-point mark this time around.

No. 5: Alec Burks Over 8.5 Points (-120)

Burks can again be expected to get good minutes considering the number of absentees on his team. He scored 14 in Game 3 and should again have an impact as the Knicks attempt to wrestle back control of the series.

No. 4: Josh Hart Rebounds: Over 13.5 (-110)

Hart’s dominance on the board has been constant for the Knicks in the postseason thus far. He grabbed 18 boards in Game 3 and only finished with less than 13 in Game 1.

No. 3: Donte DiVincenzo Three Pointers: Over 4.5 (-130)

The Knicks will rely once again on DiVincenzo’s ability from beyond the arc. He is yet to finish with less than five three-pointers in the ongoing series and appears to be a favorable pick with all the injuries in the camp.

No. 2: Tyrese Haliburton Points + Assists: Over 31.5 (-105)

Haliburton’s insistence on putting on a clinic for his team has extended to the postseason, which has served up many memorable performances already. He is favored to have another big outing and is virtually a no-brainer for this total.

No. 1: Jalen Brunson Points: Over 32.5 Points (-105)

All eyes will be on Jalen Brunson once again as OG Anunoby continues to remain sidelined. Brunson has had a dip of sorts with 26 and 29 points in games two and three. He scored 43 in Game 1 and is due for a big performance.

He has scored more than 32 points in three of his six games against the Pacers this season and is an enticing pick for an over-32-point performance.