Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder head-to-head, season stats, last 5 games and more for 2025 NBA Finals

The 2025 NBA Finals will be contested between the Indiana Pacers and OKC Thunder. A lot of people expected the Thunder to be in this position following their dominance in the regular season. However, not many predicted that the Pacers were going to come out of the Eastern Conference.

Indiana enters the NBA Finals with a record of 12-4, eliminating Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in five games in the first round. The Pacers did the same thing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round before dispatching the New York Knicks in six games in the East finals.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder swept the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round before outlasting Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. They then made quick work of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the WCF, sending Anthony Edwards and company packing in five games.

Indiana Pacers vs. OKC Thunder Head-to-Head

The 2025 NBA Finals will be the first time in history that the Indiana Pacers and OKC Thunder face each other in the postseason. The Pacers are back in the NBA Finals after 25 years, while the Thunder are making their first appearance since 2012.

In terms of the regular season, the two teams have matched up 101 times since Oct. 26, 1976, when the Thunder were still known as the Seattle SuperSonics. The Thunder is ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup, 55-46.

The largest margin of victory between the two teams is 24 points for the Thunder and a whopping 57 points for the Pacers. Oklahoma City did it twice on March 2, 2011 and Dec. 8, 2013, while Indiana blew out the Thunder on May 1, 2021.

Indiana Pacers vs. OKC Thunder Season Stats

The Indiana Pacers had a top 10 offense in the regular season, with an offensive rating of 115.4. The OKC Thunder came in third at 119.2, which pairs well with their unbelievable defensive rating of 106.6. They had the best defense in the NBA all season long.

As for the Pacers' defense, they were only 14th in the NBA at 113.3. But in the postseason, Indy's defense climbed to ninth and the Thunder remained at number one. The Pacers' offense has also been better than the Thunder's in the playoffs at 117.7 and 115.9, respectively.

It should also be pointed out that the Pacers and Thunder have the best records in the NBA since January 1, including the playoffs. The Pacers are second at 46-18, while the Thunder are 53-13.

Indiana Pacers vs. OKC Thunder Last 5 Games

While the OKC Thunder are the overwhelming favorites to win the 2025 NBA Finals, the Indiana Pacers are 3-2 against them in their last five games since March 31, 2023. The Pacers beat them three straight, including a series sweep last season. However, the Thunder bounced back this season and beat the Pacers twice.

Here are the scores of the previous five games between Indiana and Oklahoma City:

Thunder def. Pacers 132-111 on March 29, 2025.

Thunder def. Pacers 120-114 on Dec. 26, 2024.

Pacers def. Thunder 126-112 on April 5, 2024.

Pacers def. Thunder 121-111 on March 12, 2024.

Pacers def. Thunder 121-117 on March 31, 2023.

Indiana Pacers vs. OKC Thunder 2025 NBA Finals Schedule

Here's the full schedule, including location, time, date and channel:

Game 1: Paycom Center, 8:30 p.m. EST, June 5 on ABC

Game 2: Paycom Center, 8 p.m. EST, June 8 on ABC

Game 3: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 8:30 p.m. EST, June 11 on ABC

Game 4: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 8:30 p.m. EST, June 13 on ABC

Game 5: Paycom Center, 8:30 p.m. EST, June 16 on ABC*

Game 6: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 8:30 p.m. EST, June 19 on ABC*

Game 7: Paycom Center, 8 p.m. EST, June 22 on ABC*

* if necessary

