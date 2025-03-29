Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 29, 2025

With the NBA playoffs just 21 days away, the Indiana Pacers and OKC Thunder will be looking to fine-tune their lineups as they aim for deep playoff runs. The two teams meet on Saturday at the Paycom Center for the second time this season, with the Pacers looking to level the season series.

Ad

The Indiana Pacers are coming off a historic night as they set a franchise record with 162 points against the Washington Wizards on Thursday. Tyrese Haliburton led the team with 29 points, followed by Myles Turner, who had 17.

Rick Carlisle's team is only a couple of victories shy of an automatic playoff spot, and will be hoping to string together some wins in the coming weeks to catch up with the third-place New York Knicks.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Oklahoma City has been dominant throughout the 2024-25 campaign, and has already locked up the Western Conference. However, fans will be keeping a close eye on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is looking to hold off a late push from Nikola Jokic for the MVP award.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton against the OKC Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Photo Credit: Imagn

After racking up an incredible 162 points on Thursday, it is hard to imagine Rick Carlisle changing too much. Over the course of the season, the veteran coach has been pretty rigid with his starting group, with four different players starting 57 games or more.

Ad

The Indiana Pacers will be without guard Bennedict Mathurin and forward Isaiah Jackson, both out with injuries.

Expect to see Indiana come out with Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner.

Indiana Pacers depth chart

G Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell RayJ Dennis Quenton Jackson G Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard F Bennedict Mathurin (O) Aaron Nesmith Jarace Walker Johnny Furphy F Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin Enrique Freeman C Myles Turner Thomas Bryant Tony Bradley

Ad

Oklahoma City set the pace this year in the West and has accelerated ahead of the competition. They hold a commanding 13.5-game lead over the second-place Houston Rockets. Despite the healthy gap, coach Mark Daigneault continues to put out strong lineups. They have won eight straight, and don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Injuries will be a concern for the Thunder going into Saturday's clash. Ousmane Dieng, Nikola Topic, Ajay Mitchell, Alex Ducas and Aaron Wiggins are all sidelined. Jaylin Williams and Alex Caruso are listed as day-to-day.

Ad

The OKC Thunder will likely come out with a starting lineup that includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.

OKC Thunder depth chart

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Alex Caruso (DTD) Adam Flagler Nikola Topic (O) G Luguentz Dort Cason Wallace Isaiah Joe Ajay Mitchell (O) F Jalen Williams Aaron Wiggins (O) Kenrich Williams Ousmane Dieng (O) F Chet Holmgren Jaylin Williams (DTD) Dillon Jones C Isaiah Hartenstein Branden Carlson

Ad

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder players to watch

Tyrese Haliburton led his team all the way to the Eastern Conference finals last year and will be looking to take the Pacers one step further this season. The Wisconsin native leads the roster in assists (9.5) and steals (1.5), and ranks second in the lineup in points (18.6)

The basketball community will be keeping tabs on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the gifted point guard goes in search of his first-ever MVP crown. Over the last eight games, the Canadian has led his team in scoring on seven occasions, including a memorable 37-point outing in his last game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

If Gilgeous-Alexander keeps up his incredible form, it is hard to see how anyone could deny him the MVP trophy this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback