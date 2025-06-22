Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips - June 22 | 2025 NBA Finals Game 7

After six grueling games, the 2025 NBA Finals have come down to a decisive Game 7 between the Indiana Pacers and the OKC Thunder. After splitting the first four games, the Thunder took Game 5 on their home floor before the Pacers forced the winner-take-all game with a dominant victory in Indiana.

The winner will see their first-ever franchise title, as the Pacers have yet to win an NBA title since the ABA-NBA merger, while the Thunder could see their first NBA championship since the franchise moved to OKC from Seattle.

Here is the preview of the NBA Finals Game 7.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder game details

The Game 7 between the Pacers and the Thunder will be at OKC’s Paycom Center and will tip off at 8 P.M Eastern time. The game will be televised nationally via ESPN, and will be streamed on the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pacers +240 vs Thunder -278

Spread: Pacers +7.5 vs Thunder -7.5

Total: Pacers -110 (o214.5) vs Thunder -110 (u214)

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder betting tips

The Thunder has been leaning on regular-season MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander throughout the season. Considering the magnitude of the game, expect him to take over for the Thunder. Bet on him to score over 30 points in the game and shoot more than his average of eight free throws to lead OKC.

His co-star Jalen Williams has also been a revelation in the finals series. After scoring 40 points in Game 5 at their home court, Williams could recreate the performance in the crucial title game. Expect him to score over 25 points in Game 7 to provide the Thunder a necessary offensive push.

On the other hand, Tyrese Haliburton will be leading the charge for the Pacers. Despite his calf strain, he remains an aggressive force for the Pacers. Being just one win from the title, expect Haliburton to put up 20 or more points, on top of seven or more assists in the championship game.

Former NBA champion Pascal Siakam could also see a big game as one of the veterans. We predict that he would be crucial for the Pacers, scoring over 20 points in Game 7.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder Prediction

As history has shown, Game 7s are the most exhilarating games of a season. We predict the Thunder to win after a tight back-and-forth game, snagging OKC’s first-ever NBA title.

