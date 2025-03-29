Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 29, 2025

The Indiana Pacers take another crack at the OKC Thunder on Saturday. After losing 120-114 in late December, the Pacers hoped to get their revenge in Oklahoma. Bennedict Mathurin is out because of calf soreness, but Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard and Myles Turner are available.

The Thunder looked to sweep the season series against Indiana and extend their lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers for the best record in the NBA. A win by OKC (61-12) will give them a four-game lead over Cleveland (59-15) for the No. 1 seed in the entire playoffs. Alex Caruso (back) and Jaylin Williams are questionable (hip), but Isaiah Hartenstein has the go signal to play.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Paycom Center in Oklahoma will host the Pacers-Thunder showdown. Fans can also catch the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pacers (+375) vs Thunder (-500)

Odds: Pacers (+10.5) vs. Thunder (-10.5)

Total: Pacers (o239.5 -110) vs. Thunder (u239.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder Preview

The Indiana Pacers nearly pulled off an upset in their first meeting against the OKC Thunder controlling the boards and moving the ball well. Looking for the open man will be particularly important in the rematch as the Thunder’s defense has become much better since that initial meeting.

Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam must continue competing for rebounds against the towering combo of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. Indiana might have a chance of an upset if it can do well in both areas.

At some point, the Thunder will prioritize health over winning games. If this is the start of that night, the rest of the roster will have to pick up the cudgels if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is limited. The supporting cast should take advantage of increased minutes if Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren are held back.

The Thunder took advantage of Indiana’s turnovers in the previous meeting. If their elite defense can hound their visitors into committing errors, they will have a good chance of sweeping the season series.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups

Pacers

PG: Tyrese Haliburton | PG: Andrew Nembhard | SF: Aaron Nesmith | PF: Pascal Siakam | C: Myles Turner

Thunder

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SG: Lu Dort | SF: Jalen Williams | PF: Chet Holmgren | C: Isaiah Hartenstein

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder Betting Tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a sizzling 35.5 points per game in March. Only Mark Daigneault could slow him down if the Thunder coach limits his superstar point guard. Indiana’s defense will focus on trying to contain the MVP favorite, making it possible SGA might fail to top his 32.5 (O/U) points prop.

Andrew Nembhard has had an up-and-down season scoring the ball. He is averaging 10.1 PPG in March before the showdown with OKC. Despite the Thunder’s elite defense, he could still eke past his 10.5 (O/U) points prop.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder Prediction

The Indiana Pacers erupted for 162 points against the Washington Wizards on Thursday. Even if the OKC Thunder decide to limit their stars, the Pacers aren’t likely to replicate the same output.

Indiana could still lose but cover the +10.5 spread.

