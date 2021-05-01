Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - May 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The OKC Thunder will welcome the Indiana Pacers in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

Although the OKC Thunder have lost their last seven home games, their unexpected win against the Bolton Celtics showed that they could turn things around when push comes to shove. The Indiana Pacers, meanwhile, will be counting on their superior offense to beat the OKC Thunder in this game.

Game Details

Fixture - Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Saturday, May 1st; 8:00 PM ET (Sunday 2nd; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Indiana Pacers Preview

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have been underwhelming this season, ranking 16th, both in offensive and defensive ratings. They occupy the ninth position in the Eastern Conference standings and have a decent chance of making the play-in tournament if they can put together a run.

Playing away from home has been beneficial for the Indiana Pacers this season, as they are 18-14 on the road and 11-19 at home. The Pacers will look to bounce back from the 113-130 thrashing they suffered at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets in their last outing.

Key Player - Caris LeVert

Caris LeVert (#22) of the Indiana Pacers

Caris LeVert was arguably the best sixth man in the league this season during his time with the Brooklyn Nets. The 26-year-old was traded to the Indiana Pacers, where he has started all 26 games.

LeVert is having the best season of his career, averaging 19.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game. The guard has been sensational for the Indiana Pacers and has been impactful in the absence of star man Domantas Sabonis.

Despite the loss, Caris LeVert went off against his former team:



36 points,

5 assists,

and 4 rebounds.



36 points,
5 assists,
and 4 rebounds.

Although his efforts were not enough to lead the team to a victory in their last outing against his former team, LeVert averaged 36 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - TJ McConnell l Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert l Small Forward - Oshae Brisset l Power Forward - Edmond Sumner l Center - Doug McDermott.

OKC Thunder Preview

Isaiah Roby (#22) of the OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder have the worst offensive rating in the league (103.8). The Thunder ended a 14-game losing streak with a surprise win against the Boston Celtics. However, they could not replicate that performance in their last outing against the New Orleans Pelicans.

In the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the likes of Luguentz Dort and Darius Bazley have stepped up. Both players are in their sophomore seasons but have managed to produce on the court, averaging a combined 27.7 point per outing.

Key Player - Luguentz Dort

Luguentz Dort (#5) of the OKC Thunder

Luguentz Dort is having a sensational second season with the OKC Thunder, averaging 14.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game with a 40.1 field goal percentage. He has doubled his rookie season points per game tally and also improved every other aspect of his game.

Keeping Up With The Canadians 🇨🇦



Luguentz Dort | vs. Washington



18 POINTS

Luguentz Dort | vs. Washington

18 POINTS
8 REBOUNDS

In the OKC Thunder's last outing against the New Orleans Pelicans, he led the team in points (17) and recorded three rebounds.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Theo Maledon l Shooting Guard - Luguentz Dort l Small Forward - Aleksej Pokusevski l Power Forward - Darius Bazley l Center - Moses Brown.

Pacers vs Thunder Prediction

On paper, the Indiana Pacers look like the better team. They will fancy their chances of snapping their two-game losing streak against the OKC Thunder and bolster their postseason hopes.

The OKC Thunder have won only once in their last 17 games and should be no match for the Indiana Pacers.

Where to watch the Pacers vs Thunder game?

The Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder game will air locally on Bally Sports, Oklahoma. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.