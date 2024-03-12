Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 12, 2024

The Indiana Pacers visit the OKC Thunder on Tuesday at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the inaugural matchup of their season series and is included in the NBA's seven-game slate.

The Pacers, 36-29, are seventh in the East and coming off a 111-97 road win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam combined for 40 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder, 45-19, are first in the West and coming off a 124-93 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Sunday. The team demonstrated a well-rounded scoring effort, with Cason Wallace contributing 22 points off the bench.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder prediction, starting lineups and betting tips

The game between the Indiana Pacers and OKC Thunder will be aired locally on Bally Sports OK and Bally Sports Indiana for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.

Spread: Pacers +7 vs. Thunder -7

Moneyline: Pacers +235 vs. Thunder -280

Total over and under: Pacers O 241 vs. Thunder U 241

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder preview

Indiana has had a commendable performance this season. If the season concludes today, they would avoid the play-in tournament, but their form away from home - 16-17 - doesn't inspire much confidence.

Given their likelihood of playing on the road in the playoffs, bolstering their confidence away from home during the final stretch of the season would be crucial. They have won their last two road games, at Orlando and Dallas, but the strain of travel could be taking its toll.

The upcoming matchup will be their fifth away outing in six games, but a forthcoming homestand featuring several potentially winnable games follows next. Securing a victory in this contest will boost their momentum.

As the Pacers conclude their road trip, injuries are a concern. Doug McDermott and Bennedict Mathurin have been ruled out, with Mathurin's absence particularly impactful due to his recent ascent.

Additionally, Jalen Smith is questionable due to illness, making his participation a game-time decision.

Indiana boasts an offense that ranks at the top of the league in several categories as it faces off against one of the league's premier defenses. Indiana leads the league in field goal percentage and field goals made and ranks sixth in 3-point percentage.

Their proficiency in ball distribution has been a pivotal aspect of their success. That's evident in their ranking of second in assist-to-turnover ratio, highlighting their significant improvement in ball handling and care, spearheaded by their All-Star Tyrese Haliburton.

The Thunder, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak. They have won four of the last five and eight out of their last 10 games, maintaining their position atop the West. Their 26-6 home record is one of the best in the league.

A key factor in Oklahoma City's success this season has been their short injury report. Jalen Williams is the sole name for this game due to an ankle issue, rendering the second-year player questionable. As the team's second-leading scorer, his potential absence could be notably felt.

Against the Indiana Pacers' elite and efficient offense, the Thunder could encounter difficulties without Williams, who averages 19 points per game, particularly in securing the necessary defensive stops.

However, the OKC Thunder possess considerable offensive firepower as well, boasting the league's second-highest field goal percentage and leading in 3-point percentage.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder starting lineups, substitutions and rotations

The Pacers will start Tyrese Haliburton at PG, Andrew Nembhard at SG, Aaron Nesmith at SF, Pascal Siakam at PF and Myler Turner at center.

The Thunder will start Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at PG, Josh Giddey at SG, Lu Dort at SF, Jalen Williams at PF and Chet Holmgren at center.

Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam have led Indiana in playing time, with Haliburton averaging 35.0 minutes and Siakam 33.0 over the last three games. They are followed by teammates Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard and Myles Turner, who have averaged 29.7, 27.0 and 26.7 minutes, respectively.

The Indiana Pacers strategically manage Haliburton and Turner's court time to maximize their impact. The duo predominantly shares the court, with T.J. McConnell stepping in primarily for Haliburton towards the end of the first and third quarters and at the start of the second and fourth ones.

Similarly, the Indiana Pacers have employed a strategic approach to utilize Obi Toppin effectively in the forward position. Toppin's playing time is carefully aligned with Pascal Siakam's rest periods, primarily at the end of the first and third quarters, as well as the start of the fourth. This tactical rotation ensures a strong presence in the forward role consistently.

In their last three games, the Thunder have allocated the most playing time to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has averaged 33.0 minutes. Following closely are Luguentz Dort and Chet Holmgren, with averages of 28.7 and 28.0 minutes, respectively. Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams round out the lineup with 24.7 and 24.0 minutes respectively.

The OKC Thunder deploy Shai throughout the entirety of the first and third quarters, giving him rest at the onset of the second and fourth periods. Cason Wallace steps in during Gilgeous-Alexander's bench time.

Similarly, to enhance their bench productivity, the team aligns Gordon Hayward's playtime with offensive needs, substituting him for Luguentz Dort during the later stages of the first and third quarters, as well as the start of the second and fourth ones.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 31.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists with 2.1 steals and 1.0 blocks. His block prop is set at over/under 0.5 and is favored to go under at +145.

Tyrese Haliburton, meanwhile, has averaged 20.8 points and 3.9 rebounds and 11.3 assists with 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks. His rebound prop is set at over/under 3.5 and is favored to go under at +135.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder predictions

The OKC Thunder are heavily favored to win at home, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored with a -7 point spread and -280 on the moneyline.

However, the Indiana Pacers' elite offense is anticipated to cross the over mark set at 241, while the Thunder are favored to go under.