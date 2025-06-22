Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 7 - June 22 | 2025 NBA Finals

The Indiana Pacers and the OKC Thunder lock horns in the penultimate clash of the 2025 NBA Finals on Sunday at the Paycom Center. Tyrese Haliburton and Co. produced a phenomenal effort in Game 6, taking the overwhelming favorites, the Thunder, to the limit. Indiana maximized homecourt advantage in Thursday's game, winning it 108-91.

Ad

One of the key beneficiaries of that contest was Haliburton, who came into the game with a right calf strain. Haliburton wasn't sure of playing until he passed physical tests hours before tipoff. He played only 23 minutes and got significant time to rest and recover for Game 7.

The Pacers have caused upsets throughout the playoffs, but beating the Thunder twice in a row is the ultimate challenge. The league's best team hasn't lost consecutive games since Apr. 6, and the streak followed in the postseason. OKC has been phenomenal in bounce-back games, and with homecourt advantage, it could be unstoppable.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Pacers will need the best out of a hobbled Tyrese Haliburton, who continues nursing a right calf strain. If he can produce one of his best scoring efforts, the game could swing either way.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

On the other hand, OKC will need Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren to execute their roles as second and third options. The duo's up-and-down play is concerning and one of the key reasons why the Thunder haven't closed out the Pacers already.

Ad

Indiana Pacers vs. OKC Thunder Injury Reports

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Pacers have listed Tyrese Haliburton as questionable, citing a right calf strain. Jarace Walker and Isaiah Jackson are ruled out with ankle and Achilles injuries, respectively.

OKC Thunder injury report

The Thunder have ruled out Nikola Topic, who is recovering from a knee surgery.

Indiana Pacers vs. OKC Thunder Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart

Ad

The Pacers will start Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard in the backcourt, while forwards Aaron Nesmith and Pascal Siakam will join Myles Turner in the frontcourt.

PG Tyrese Haliburton T.J. McConnell Johnny Furphy SG Andrew Nembhard Ben Sheppard SF Aaron Nesmith Bennedict Mathurin PF Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin James Johnson C Myles Turner Thomas Bryant Tony Bradley

Ad

OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

The Thunder will start Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at point guard, with Lu Dort at the two. Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein will retain their places in the frontcourt.

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Ajay Mitchell SG Lu Dort Cason Wallace Isaiah Joe SF Jalen Williams Alex Caruso Aaron Wiggins PF Chet Holmgren Kenrich Williams Dillon Jones C Isaiah Hartenstein Jaylin Williams Ousmane Dieng

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More