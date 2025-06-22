Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 7 - June 22 | 2025 NBA Finals

The Indiana Pacers and the OKC Thunder lock horns in the penultimate clash of the 2025 NBA Finals on Sunday at the Paycom Center. Tyrese Haliburton and Co. produced a phenomenal effort in Game 6, taking the overwhelming favorites, the Thunder, to the limit. Indiana maximized homecourt advantage in Thursday's game, winning it 108-91.
One of the key beneficiaries of that contest was Haliburton, who came into the game with a right calf strain. Haliburton wasn't sure of playing until he passed physical tests hours before tipoff. He played only 23 minutes and got significant time to rest and recover for Game 7.
The Pacers have caused upsets throughout the playoffs, but beating the Thunder twice in a row is the ultimate challenge. The league's best team hasn't lost consecutive games since Apr. 6, and the streak followed in the postseason. OKC has been phenomenal in bounce-back games, and with homecourt advantage, it could be unstoppable.
The Pacers will need the best out of a hobbled Tyrese Haliburton, who continues nursing a right calf strain. If he can produce one of his best scoring efforts, the game could swing either way.
On the other hand, OKC will need Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren to execute their roles as second and third options. The duo's up-and-down play is concerning and one of the key reasons why the Thunder haven't closed out the Pacers already.
Indiana Pacers vs. OKC Thunder Injury Reports
Indiana Pacers injury report
The Pacers have listed Tyrese Haliburton as questionable, citing a right calf strain. Jarace Walker and Isaiah Jackson are ruled out with ankle and Achilles injuries, respectively.
OKC Thunder injury report
The Thunder have ruled out Nikola Topic, who is recovering from a knee surgery.
Indiana Pacers vs. OKC Thunder Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth chart
The Pacers will start Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard in the backcourt, while forwards Aaron Nesmith and Pascal Siakam will join Myles Turner in the frontcourt.
OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart
The Thunder will start Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at point guard, with Lu Dort at the two. Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein will retain their places in the frontcourt.
