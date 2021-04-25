Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Match Preview - April 25th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Indiana Pacers will look to continue their winning run when they take on the Orlando Magic tonight at the Amway Center. The Pacers have Orlando's number after beating them twice already earlier this season.

The Indiana Pacers are the more in-form team heading into this contest, winning their last two games on the bounce. The Orlando Magic, meanwhile, have struggled immensely, losing ten of their last 11 games.

Match Details

Fixture - Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Sunday, April 25th; 8:00 PM ET (Monday, April 26th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Amway Center, Orlando, FL.

Indiana Pacers Preview

Playoff hopefuls Indiana Pacers are in a decent position to at least make the play-in tournament after the end of the regular season. They are ninth in the East standings with a 28-31 record and are five games away from 11th position.

However, they will need to be consistent from here on to make sure they do not slip with barely a few weeks left for the regular season to end.

In their last outing, they beat the Detroit Pistons 115-109. It wasn't an easy win, though, as they had to make a comeback down the stretch and were without All-Star Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner for the matchup.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 26 points on the night, while Caris LeVert added 25 to lead the team to a much-needed win.

Key Player - Caris LeVert

Caris LeVert #22 of the Indiana Pacers in action

Caris LeVert has been remarkable since making his debut for the Indiana Pacers. His contribution on both ends of the floor has been highly valuable in almost all the wins they have managed since he played his first game for them. LeVert has averaged 18.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.7 steals per contest so far this season.

With Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner sidelined yet again, he will have to produce a big performance tonight to lead his team to a win.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon l Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert l Small Forward - Edmond Sumner l Power Forward - Oshae Brissett l Center - JaKarr Sampson.

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic have several concerns ahead of this matchup. They will be shorthanded on the court and off the court as well, with head coach Steve Clifford unlikely to be available tonight as he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Magic are on a four-game losing streak right now. They lost their last game to the New Orleans Pelicans 100-135. Mohamed Bamba and Devin Cannady scored 17 points apiece, while four other players scored in double-digits on the night. However, with as many as seven players on the night sidelined, the Orlando Magic stood no chance of coming out on top of their opposition.

The Orlando Magic will be hoping that their leading scorer this season, Terrence Ross, returns to action tonight as he is now listed as questionable on the injury report. His return could be a big boost for the side.

Key Player - Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony

Rookie Cole Anthony has been one of the bright spots for the Orlando Magic this season. He is averaging a decent 11.6 points, 4.2 assists and 4. rebounds per game this campaign. With the team depending on their youngsters of late, Anthony will have the opportunity to make the most of it from here on.

The game against the Indiana Pacers tonight will be no different and will require Anthony to be at his absolute best to give the team any chance of winning this tie.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Cole Anthony l Shooting Guard - Garry Harris l Small Forward - Dwayne Bacon l Power Forward - Chuma Okeke l Center - Mohamed Bamba.

Pacers vs Magic Prediction

The Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic are both going to be without key players for this game. But with momentum being on the Pacers' side, they will be the overwhelming favorites to win this tie.

Nevertheless, the Magic have produced a lot of upsets in the last few weeks, and are capable of beating the Pacers if they find their rhythm early on in the game.

Where to watch the Pacers vs Magic game?

The game between the Indiana Pacers and the Orlando Magic will be televised locally on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Indiana. International viewers can watch the game via NBA League Pass.