Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 10, 2024

The Indiana Pacers face the Orlando Magic on Sunday in Orlando, with tipoff set for 5 p.m. E.T. This will be their third meeting of the season, with the Magic winning both previous encounters.

The Pacers (35-29) are eighth in the Eastern Conference and have won five of their past 10 games. They lost their last game to the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-111 on Thursday.

Tyrese Haliburton led the losing effort, recording 23 points, three rebounds, 13 assists and one steal. Pascal Siakam added 24 points for the Pacers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the Magic (37-27) are fifth in the Eastern Conference, winning eight of their past 10 games. They lost their last matchup 98-74 against the New York Knicks on Friday

Paolo Banchero led the Magic's losing effort with 23 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks.

Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic: Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

The Pacers are trying to stay afloat in the lower half of the playoff standings. The Magic are only two games above them. Both teams are looking to avoid the play-in tournament.

The Indiana Pacers have two players on their injury report: Doug McDermott (calf) will be out for the game, while Bennedict Mathurin (right shoulder) is listed out for the season.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle will likely use a starting lineup of Tyrese Haliburton (PG), Andrew Nembhard (SG), Aaron Nesmith (SF), Pascal Siakam (PF) and Myles Turner (C).

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic also have two players listed on their injury report: Markelle Fultz (left knee) and Jalen Suggs (thigh) are listed as questionable for the game. Their involvement will be a game-time decision.

Coach Jamahl Mosley will likely use a starting lineup of Jalen Suggs (PG), Gary Harris (SG), Franz Wagner (SF), Paolo Banchero (PF) and Wendell Carter Jr (C).

Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic Prediction

The Magic have previously taken care of the Pacers, going 2-0 in the season and that too on the road. The Magic are favored to clinch the win again and protect their home court on Sunday.

Orlando boasts the second-best defense in the NBA over the past two weeks, improving upon its fourth-ranked defensive rating by nearly six points per 100 possessions during that span.

The loss of Mathurin for Indiana, coupled with the potential return of Jalen Suggs for Orlando, could further turn the tides.

Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic: Betting Tips

Moneyline: Pacers (2.10) vs Magic (1.77)

Spread: Pacers +1.5 (1.95) vs Magic -1.5 (1.87)

Total (O/U): 1.91 (o225.5) / 1.91 (u225.5)

Given their record and circumstances, betting on the Orlando Magic to cover the spread may be a profitable bet.

Moreover, betting on the over could prove to be a safe and profitable one to take as well. The teams have covered the 225.5 line in their previous two encounters, with their first meeting concluding with a 128-116 scoreline, tallying a total of 244. In their second meeting, the game finished 117-110, with a total of 227 points.