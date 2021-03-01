Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers, who lost their last 2020-21 NBA game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, play host to the Indiana Pacers at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday.

Joel Embiid’s prolific form has continued. However, the 76ers lost against the Cavaliers despite a 42-point outing from the NBA MVP favorite. Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris have also been impressive, while Seth Curry and Shake Milton have produced key outings as well.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers have been very inconsistent this campaign, losing a few close games in the last few weeks.

Nevertheless, Domantas Sabonis has been consistently prolific, but the Indiana Pacers will need big performances from multiple stars against the Philadelphia 76ers. They have multiple injury concerns as well but should be able to count on Malcolm Brogdon, who sat out the last match.

Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Updates

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have had multiple starters missing for consistent periods this season. The likes of Caris LeVert and TJ Warren are long term absentees, although the former is expected to return to action by the end of March.

Domantas Sabonis is expected to replace KD in the All-Star Game, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/wkcdHvWqVu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 26, 2021

The Indiana Pacers have added the likes of Malcolm Brogdon and shooting guard Jeremy Lamb to the doubtful list; both players are expected to feature in the match, though.

Advertisement

The Pacers will need a much better-defensive effort to upset the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid in action for the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers could be reeling from their close 3-point loss in their last outing.

With the Cavaliers guard pairing of Darius Garland and Collin Sexton wreaking havoc, the 76ers desperately missed Tobias Harris, their second-most prolific scorer this campaign.

Harris is still on the doubtful list and might not start this match. If that happens to be the case, Furkan Korkmaz could slot in alongside Danny Green for the second consecutive match.

Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineups

Indiana Pacers

Advertisement

The Indiana Pacers might have to dig in deep against the Philadelphia 76ers

The Indiana Pacers have been unlucky with injuries, with their best stars not playing together for enough games this season.

However, Domantas Sabonis could be buoyed by his all-star callup, but the likes of Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon need some consistency,

Both players are expected to start, with Justin Holiday expected to feature as the starting shooting guard. The Indiana Pacers have been impressive offensively but have given away too many points in recent weeks.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers missed Tobias Harris in their last game, but he is expected to slot straight back into the starting lineup. The Philadelphia 76ers have looked like genuine title contenders for much of the season and will look to return to winning ways.

Embiid let Allen know he's too small 👀 pic.twitter.com/EQ6qV9N4tM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 28, 2021

Joel Embiid should continue dominating opponents, while Ben Simmons is fresh off a 24-point outing. The Philadelphia 76ers are the firm favorites to win this matchup.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G Malcolm Brogdon, G Justin Holiday, F Doug McDermott, F Domantas Sabonis, C Myles Turner.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Seth Curry, G - Ben Simmons, F - Danny Green, F - Mike Scott, C - Joel Embiid.