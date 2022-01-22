Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 22nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will continue their road trip when they face the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center on Saturday, January 22. Both teams met only once earlier this season. The Suns prevailed 112-94 on that occasion, with Devin Booker top-scoring with 35 points.

The Pacers come into this game on the back of a stunning 121-117 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors. Chris Duarte was the star of the night for Indiana, scoring 27 points. Justin Holiday hit a game-tying three-pointer to take the game to OT. They faced a strong resurgence from the Warriors there, but the team hung on to grab a memorable win.

The Suns, meanwhile, are coming into this game after an impressive 109-101 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Devin Booker added 28 points, and also made a clutch block to lead the way for the team.

Chris Paul had another game with zero turnovers, and also hit the dagger, which gave the Suns a win on the night.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

The Pacers have reported Domantas Sabonis, TJ Warren, TJ McConnell and Myles Turner as out of this game due to injuries.

Sabonis injured his ankle in the team's win over the Lakers. No timeline has been announced for his potential return. Meanwhile, Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon's status have been updated as questionable, but both will most likely play this game, as they were rested against the Warriors.

Player Name Status Reason Domantas Sabonis Out Left Ankle Sprain TJ McConnell Out Health and Safety Protocols TJ Warren Out Left Navicular Fracture Myles Turner Out Left Foot Injury Caris LeVert Questionable Right Calf Sore Malcolm Brogdon Questionable Right Achilees Sore

Tony East @TEastNBA Carlisle on Domantas Sabonis injury: “No definitive timetable. He’ll miss at least a few games.” Carlisle on Domantas Sabonis injury: “No definitive timetable. He’ll miss at least a few games.”

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Suns have ruled out Deandre Ayton, Frank Kaminsky, Abdel Nader and Dario Saric for this game against the Pacers. Ayton is suffering a right ankle sprain. However, the others have been out for a while, and no date has been set for their return yet.

Player Name Status Reason Dario Saric Out ACL Injury Deandre Ayton Out Right Ankle Sprain Frank Kaminsky Out Right Knee Injury Abdel Nader Out Right Knee Injury

Suns Nation @SunsNationCP Deandre Ayton remains unavailable as he continues to recover from an ankle injury Deandre Ayton remains unavailable as he continues to recover from an ankle injury 👊 https://t.co/PDqjQcvzNU

Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting Lineups

Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors

The Pacers could start Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert in the backcourt. Chris Duarte and Justin Holiday should share the frontcourt, while Goga Bitadze takes position as center. Keifer Sykes had a big impact in the last game, so he could play the most minutes off the bench in this one.

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns vs Charlotte Hornets

The Suns will likely deploy the same starting lineup they used in the game against the Mavericks. Chris Paul and Devin Booker should spearhead the team from the backcourt.

Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder could share the frontcourt while JaVale McGee starts at center. Bismack Biyombo and Cameron Payne are expected to play significant minutes off the bench.

Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon | Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert | Small Forward - Chris Duarte | Power Forward - Justin Holiday | Center - Gogo Bitadze.

Phoenix Suns

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - JaVale McGee.

Edited by Bhargav