Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 22nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will continue their road trip when they face the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center on Saturday, January 22. Both teams met only once earlier this season. The Suns prevailed 112-94 on that occasion, with Devin Booker top-scoring with 35 points.
The Pacers come into this game on the back of a stunning 121-117 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors. Chris Duarte was the star of the night for Indiana, scoring 27 points. Justin Holiday hit a game-tying three-pointer to take the game to OT. They faced a strong resurgence from the Warriors there, but the team hung on to grab a memorable win.
The Suns, meanwhile, are coming into this game after an impressive 109-101 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Devin Booker added 28 points, and also made a clutch block to lead the way for the team.
Chris Paul had another game with zero turnovers, and also hit the dagger, which gave the Suns a win on the night.
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
The Pacers have reported Domantas Sabonis, TJ Warren, TJ McConnell and Myles Turner as out of this game due to injuries.
Sabonis injured his ankle in the team's win over the Lakers. No timeline has been announced for his potential return. Meanwhile, Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon's status have been updated as questionable, but both will most likely play this game, as they were rested against the Warriors.
Phoenix Suns Injury Report
The Suns have ruled out Deandre Ayton, Frank Kaminsky, Abdel Nader and Dario Saric for this game against the Pacers. Ayton is suffering a right ankle sprain. However, the others have been out for a while, and no date has been set for their return yet.
Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting Lineups
Indiana Pacers
The Pacers could start Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert in the backcourt. Chris Duarte and Justin Holiday should share the frontcourt, while Goga Bitadze takes position as center. Keifer Sykes had a big impact in the last game, so he could play the most minutes off the bench in this one.
Phoenix Suns
The Suns will likely deploy the same starting lineup they used in the game against the Mavericks. Chris Paul and Devin Booker should spearhead the team from the backcourt.
Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder could share the frontcourt while JaVale McGee starts at center. Bismack Biyombo and Cameron Payne are expected to play significant minutes off the bench.
Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s
Indiana Pacers
Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon | Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert | Small Forward - Chris Duarte | Power Forward - Justin Holiday | Center - Gogo Bitadze.
Phoenix Suns
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - JaVale McGee.