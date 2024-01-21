Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns injury reports for January 21 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Indiana Pacers face the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The tipoff is at 8:00 p.m. ET and this will be the first matchup between the two this season as part of the NBA's six-game-slate schedule.

The Pacers (24-18) are seventh in the East and have won six of their previous 10 games. In their last game against the Portland Trail Blazers, they lost on the road 115-118. Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon combined for 67 points, including 18 free throws for the Blazers.

The Suns (23-18) are 8th in the West, currently on a four-game winning streak and have gone 7-3 in their previous 10 games. They beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-109 on the road thanks to Devin Booker's 52 points on 6-11 shooting from the three.

The Suns have a net +11.3 rating, including a 124.7 offensive rating and 113.4 defensive rating in their win streak. The Pacers, on the other hand, have a -8.3 net rating, with their ortg dropping down to 114.1 from 121.9, including a drop in their defensive rating from 119.8 to 122.4 in their last four games.

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns injury reports

The Pacers have had bad luck with injuries this season. Players like Bruce Brown, Tyrese Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard and Jalen Smith have frequently been on the injury report. This has caused the team to change in rotations and lineups, which has caused them to lose their offensive rhythm.

The Suns have also had injury woes throughout the season. Bradley Beal has played only in 17 games, which included a minutes restriction. Damion Lee has remained unavailable so far and Kevin Durant has missed seven games due to ankle and hamstring injuries.

Indiana Pacers injury report for Jan. 21

The Pacers have three players on their injury list. PG Tyrese Haliburton (left hamstring) and PG Andrew Nembhard (back) are questionable. Meanwhile, SF Isaiah Jackson (concussion) will be out.

Player Status Injury Tyrese Haliburton questionable left hamstring Andrew Nembhard questionable back Isaiah Jackson out concussion

Phoenix Suns injury report for Jan. 21

The Suns have three players on their injury list. C Bol Bol (foot) and SG Damion Lee are out, while G Jordan Goodwin (right ankle) is probable.

Player Status injury Bol Bol out foot strain Jordan Goodwin probable right ankle sprain Damion Lee out knee

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns?

The game between the Pacers and the Suns will not be nationally televised. However, it will locally be available for broadcast on Arizona's Family 3 TV, Arizona's Family Sports for home TV and Bally Sports Indiana for away TV.

NBA League Pass and Fubo TV are platforms that provide live-streaming services, offering viewers the opportunity to access NBA TV. Both services often provide a free trial period, allowing users to experience the features and content available before committing to a subscription. This trial period typically spans a week, during which viewers can enjoy NBA TV coverage as part of their trial access.

