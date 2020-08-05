Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - August 6th, 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns

Date & Time: Thursday, August 6th, 2020, 4:00 PM ET (Friday 1:30 AM IST)

Venue: VISA Athletic Center, Disney World, Orlando, FL

This game will be a battle of two teams that are undefeated in the NBA bubble so far. The Indiana Pacers are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, just 1 game behind the Miami Heat, who are the fourth seed. The Phoenix Suns are twelfth in the Western Conference but are just 3 games behind the eighth-placed Memphis Grizzlies.

Indiana Pacers Preview

While the Indiana Pacers have qualified for the playoffs, many had doubts about their chances without their All-Star, Domantas Sabonis. But despite losing their star, the Pacers have had an excellent run so far in the restart of the season.

With T.J. Warren taking on the additional responsibilities as the primary scorer, the Pacers have gone undefeated so far. Warren has been brilliant with a 53-point game and a total of three 10-point games so far. Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon have played their parts perfectly with Warren leading the offense.

He just won't be denied 😤 @TonyWarrenJr finishes with:

32 points

13-of-17 FG

4-of-5 3P

3 AST

3 STL pic.twitter.com/JaPB407WQK — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 5, 2020

With Victor Oladipo showing signs of his All-Star level play and Aaron Holiday putting in solid performances, the Pacers might just be able to upset a few teams in the upcoming seeding games and the subsequent playoff games.

Key player - T.J. Warren

T.J. Warren in action for the Indiana Pacers

T.J. Warren has taken the league by surprise with his unstoppable performances so far. The Indiana Pacers forward has had 3 straight 30-point games so far and shows no signs of slowing down.

He has been averaging 19.7 points this season for the Indiana Pacers. Having been traded from the Phoenix Suns before the start of the season for mere cash considerations, we can expect Warren to come out blazing against his former team.

In the previous match-up between these teams, Warren had a 25-point game in a blowout victory for the Pacers. His current hot streak and the absence of Sabonis will make T.J. Warren the key player for the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana Pacers predicted lineup

Malcolm Brogdon, Victor Oladipo, T.J. Warren, Aaron Holiday, Myles Turner

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns were not expected to make a great run for the playoffs. They seemed too far behind the Memphis Grizzlies to have a chance to make it to the play-in tournament. However, with three straight wins, things are looking very different now.

Devin Booker has been lights out in these games. He has had two 30-point games so far and has been particularly efficient while shooting from the field. Ricky Rubio has been an excellent secondary shooter while Cameron Payne has contributed well off the bench for the Phoenix Suns.

If you don’t know, now you do. pic.twitter.com/Lc3UPZJ1JS — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 5, 2020

Deandre Ayton has been slightly inconsistent but with Booker leading the way, the Phoenix Suns have blazed through strong defenses with ease. The Phoenix Suns will fancy their chances against the Indiana Pacers, who are missing Sabonis.

Key player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker in action for the Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker has been the bonafide leader of the Phoenix Suns since his sophomore season of 2016-17. This season, he made the All-Star team and has averaged 23.6 points with 3.5 assists. With his stellar form in the NBA bubble so far, the Phoenix Suns will need Devin Booker to be at his best as they take on the powerful Indiana Pacers.

We expect a great match-up between Booker and Warren in this clash of undefeated teams. Devin Booker's efficient scoring will be key to the Phoenix Suns' chances.

Phoenix Suns predicted lineup

Ricky Rubio, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Deandre Ayton

Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns Match Prediction

With both teams coming into this game undefeated in the NBA bubble, it is very difficult to make a bet on either of these teams to defeat the other. The Indiana Pacers will have the slightest of edges in this game.

The Indiana Pacers have been dominant with T.J. Warren firing on the offensive end, and have great secondary options in Victor Oladipo, Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon. The Suns, on the other hand, are too dependent on Devin Booker.

The Phoenix Suns have been very consistent with Booker leading the way, backed up by Ricky Rubio and Cameron Payne. This game will be won or lost on the offensive end, and the team that is more efficient on the offense will end up winning the game.

Where to watch Pacers vs Suns?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on FOX Sports Indiana and FOX Sports Arizona. This game will not be broadcast on national television. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

