Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - January 22nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will head to the Footprint Center for a matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, January 22. In their previous meeting this season, the Suns emerged victorious 112-94, thanks to Devin Booker scoring 35 points.

The Pacers come into this game high on confidence after their 121-117 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors. Chris Duarte starred on the night, with 27 points. This was the team's second consecutive win on the road, and will give them confidence for the tough fixtures ahead.

The Suns, meanwhile, secured a stunning 109-101 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. Devin Booker had a clutch performance, scoring 28 points, and also made a vital block to help the team win on the night.

This was the team's fifth win on the trot. They will now look to continue that momentum, and stay near the top of the Western Conference standings.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Saturday, January 22; 10:00 PM ET (Sunday, January 23; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

Indiana Pacers Preview

Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors

The Indiana Pacers have not had the best of campaigns so far. However, their performances in the last two games might have given them a huge boost to get their season back on track.

The team has one of the toughest schedules in the league, so will have to be at their best to keep their campaign on track.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers waking up after those back-to-back late night road wins waking up after those back-to-back late night road wins 🙌 https://t.co/f8sXha4NS4

Their main player, Domantas Sabonis, suffered an ankle injury against the Lakers, and will miss this game now. Despite missing his services, the team managed a stunning win over the Warriors. Now they will look to pull out something similar against the Suns on Saturday.

Key Player - Chris Duarte

Chris Duarte has been one of the best rookies in the 2021 draft class. He averages 13.5 PPG and 4.1 RPG in 38 appearances. The 24-year-old has established himself as a regular starter. With other stars like Sabonis and Myles Turner out, Duarte will have to be at his best to the lead the Pacers to a win on the night.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Caris LeVert; G - Chris Duarte; F - Justin Holiday; F - Torrey Craig; C - Goga Bitadze.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Phoenix Suns vs Charlotte Hornets

The Phoenix Suns have once again proven to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

They hold a 35-9 record, and comfortably sit atop in the West. Chris Paul and Devin Booker have been at the top of their game since the start of the season. That has helped the Suns put up dominant performances.

Apart from the in-form backcourt duo, the team also has other stars like Mikal Bridges, Cameron Payne and Jae Crowder, all of whom have made significant contributions to the team. With 37 games remaining in the regular season, the Suns will be keen to rack up more wins and enter the playoffs as the top seed in the West.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker has been a man on a mission this season. He has had some terrific performances, and has elevated his game to the next level.

The 25-year-old averages 24.6 PPG on 44.7% shooting from the field. Booker has been an important part of the team during their ongoing five-game winning streak. He will hope to keep contributing similarly as the season progresses, and help the Suns have another successful campaign.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul; G - Devin Booker; F - Mikal Bridges; F - Jae Crowder; C - JaVale McGee.

Pacers vs Suns Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the best teams in the league this season. They'll be keen to bag another win and extend their winning streak to six games. However, the Pacers have already proven that they can beat any team in the league on their day.

Phoenix cannot take their opponents lightly, and will have to give their best if they want to establish control in Saturday's game.

Where to watch the Pacers vs Suns game?

Also Read Article Continues below

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Pacers and the Suns will be locally telecast on Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports Arizona as well.

Edited by Bhargav