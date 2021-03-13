Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - March 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The struggling Indiana Pacers will lock horns with the surging Phoenix Suns at the Phoenix Suns Arena on Saturday for the second time in the 2020-21 NBA season. In their first meeting of the season, the Phoenix Suns beat the Indiana Pacers 125-117.

The Indiana Pacers have been poor lately, managing to win just once in their last seven outings. The Phoenix Suns, meanwhile, are buzzing with a five-game winning streak.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Saturday, March 13th, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (Sunday; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ.

Indiana Pacers Preview

After a strong start to their campaign, the Indiana Pacers have imploded in the last few weeks. They are now tenth in the Eastern Conference standings after a disappointing 16-20 start to the season. Head coach Nate Bjorkgen will hope his side rediscovers its mojo soon as the race for playoff places intensifies.

The Indiana Pacers lost to the LA Lakers 100-105 in their last outing. Domantas Sabonis and crew led by 12 points early in the fourth quarter but ran out of steam down the stretch. Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points on the night, while 2021 All-Star Domantas Sabonis added 20 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.

Key Player - Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon (#7) of the Indiana Pacers

Malcolm Brogdon is having a season to remember, as he continues to lead the Indiana Pacers with valuable individual performances.

He is averaging a team-high and career-high 21.4 points per game this season. Brogdon will have to be at his defensive best, though, when the Indiana Pacers take on the Phoenix Suns, as he will come up against Chris Paul.

If the Indiana Pacers floor-general manages to keep CP3 quiet, the Indiana Pacers will fancy their chances of upsetting the in-form Suns.

Predicted Lineup

G - Malcolm Brogdon, G - Justin Holiday, F - Doug McDermott, F - Domantas Sabonis, C - Myles Turner.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns have been formidable this season and are looking like the side to beat at the moment.

Monty Williams' side have won 17 of their last 20 games as they look to continue their form in the second half of the season as well. They will undoubtedly be the favorites when they take on the underperforming Indiana Pacers.

The Phoenix Suns beat the Portland Trail Blazers 127-121 to kickstart their second half of the season. Devin Booker scored 35 points to help the Phoenix Suns comeback from an eleven-point deficit and turn the match decisively in their favor.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker (#1) of the Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker has been the best player for the Phoenix Suns alongside Chris Paul this season. D-Book will once again hold the key to the Suns' victory hopes owing to his scoring prowess.

He has been in top form in his last ten games, averaging 25.2 points per game while shooting at an impressive 50.8% from the field. If Devin Booker gets going, the Indiana Pacers could find it tough to keep up with the Phoenix Suns.

Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul, G - Devin Booker, F - Mikal Bridges, F - Frank Kaminsky, C - Deandre Ayton

Pacers vs Suns Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns' formidable form and the Indiana Pacers' struggles make the Suns the heavy favorites to win this game.

They are the better side on paper and look almost unbeatable at the moment. However, the Indiana Pacers put up a decent performance in their loss to the LA Lakers. If they get off a good start, they could pull off a shock win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

Where to watch the Pacers vs Suns match?

The match between the Indiana Pacers and the Phoenix Suns will be televised locally on Fox Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Indiana. The game can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.