Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will start their four-game road trip with a visit to the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on Friday. The Pacers are on a two-game winning streak following a tough start to the season, while the Blazers have lost three on the bounce.

Indiana started the season with a 1-6 record, but they have bounced back well in their last two games. They defeated the San Antonio Spurs 131-118 on Monday and the New York Knicks 111-98. Both wins were at home, and were much-needed as they head off west with momentum.

Meanwhile, the Blazers have been in rough shape in the past three games, losing all three. They were blitzed by the Charlotte Hornets at the end of October, before losing to a Philadelphia 76ers team that had no Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris. Most recently, they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 107-104 on Wednesday.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

The Indiana Pacers have three players on their injury list heading into the first game of their road trip. TJ Warren and Isaiah Jackson are both listed out, while Jeremy Lamb is questionable against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Warren has been recovering since last season from a left navicular fracture in his foot. He's out of his walking boot, but there is still no timetable for his return. Warren suffered the injury in the fourth game of last season.

Meanwhile, Jackson is nursing a hyperextended left knee, and there's also no timetable for his return. Lamb is expected to be day-to-day with a sprained left ankle.

Player Status Reason Isaiah Jackson Out Left Knee Hyperextension Jeremy Lamb Questionable Left Ankle Sprain TJ Warren Out Left Navicular Fracture

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

The Portland Trail Blazers have a clean bill of health for their matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. No players are on their injury report for the game, but the Blazers are struggling.

Damian Lillard is having problems with his shooting this season, while the rest of the team is struggling for rhythm. The Blazers are under a new head coach, Chauncey Billups, so there are going to be growing pains for them.

Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Lineups

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have a healthy starting lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon are going to be key for the Pacers, while rookie Chris Duarte continues to impress at shooting guard.

Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner are the Pacers' twin towers. Sabonis is a playmaking power forward, while Turner is the heart of the defense, and can also spread the flood.

Off the bench, the Indiana Pacers are likely to use TJ McConnell as backup for Brogdon. Justin Holiday could relieve LeVert of heavy minutes, while Torrey Craig and Goga Bitadze get some playing time.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are not expected to make any changes to their usual starting lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum should be the starting backcourt tandem, while Normal Powell and Robert Covington are the forwards.

Jusuf Nurkic should be the team's starting center, but there is a chance that Billups could tinker with the lineup. The Blazers are off to rough start, so giving playing time to someone like Larry Nance Jr. and Anfernee Simons could be beneficial for the team.

Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Starting 5s

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon | Shooting Guard - Chris Duarte | Small Forward - Caris LeVert | Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis | Center - Myles Turner.

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard | Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum | Small Forward - Norman Powell | Power Forward - Robert Covington | Center - Jusuf Nurkic

