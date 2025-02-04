Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 4, 2025

The Indiana Pacers will try to complete a sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers when they meet again on Tuesday. Indiana, which won 121-114 in late November, will look to extend its four-game winning run when they visit Portland. The Pacers will play on short rest, but so will their host, making it an even contest.

The resurgent Blazers are 4-1 in their season-high seven-game homestand. Anfernee Simons and Co. are 8-1 over the last two weeks, evidence of their improved play on both ends of the floor. Deandre Ayton, Scoot Henderson, Deni Avdija and Jerami Grant are ready to help Simons carry the team.

Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

Moda Center in Portland will host the Pacers-Blazers rematch. Basketball fans can also stream the action via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pacers (-210) vs. Blazers (+175)

Odds: Pacers (-5.0) vs. Blazers (+5.0)

Total (O/U): Pacers (o233.5 -110) vs. Blazers (u233.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Indiana Pacers' offense has been the biggest reason they’ve been on a roll since January. Since the start of the year, they are 12-2. Indy’s only losses were to the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-117 in mid-January and 140-110 to the San Antonio Spurs in Paris last month.

If Tyrese Haliburton can continue to get his teammates involved and the Pacers push the tempo, they will be tough to beat.

Expand Tweet

The Portland Trail Blazers' resurgence have been based on their strong rebounding, consistent execution of plays and few errors. During their 8-1 stretch, they beat opponents in those departments. Even if they have an off-shooting night, the Blazers could compete if they sustain their output.

Portland’s balanced attack will again be key in keeping up with Indiana’s high-octane offense. If multiple players continue to hit double-digit scoring, they will have a good chance of tying the season series.

Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers predicted starting lineups

Pacers

PG: Tyrese Haliburton | PG: Andrew Nembhard | SG: Bennedict Mathurin | PF: Pascal Siakam | C: Myles Turner

Blazers

PG: Anfernee Simons | SF: Deni Avdija | SF: Toumani Camara | PF: Jerami Grant | C: Deandre Ayton

Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers betting tips

Pascal Siakam has averaged 23.8 points in his last five games. He has a good chance of topping his 20.5 (O/U) points prop against the Blazers.

Jerami Grant, meanwhile, had a crucial role in back-to-back wins against the star-studded Phoenix Suns. The veteran forward has averaged 17.0 PPG during that stretch, making it likely that he will top his 13.5 (O/U) points prop on Tuesday.

Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

The Pacers are road-weary but have been the more consistent team, particularly last month. They could walk away from Rip City with a win but allow the Blazers to cover the +5.0 spread.

