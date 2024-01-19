Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 19, 2024

The Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers matchup is one of the seven NBA games scheduled for Friday. The eighth contest between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors was postponed. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with the last meeting being on Nov. 27, a game that Portland won 114-110.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 19.

The Trail Blazers hold a 61-38 all-time advantage against the Pacers. Portland won the most recent matchup behind Jerami Grant’s 34 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Tyrese Haliburton had 33 points, nine assists and two rebounds for Indy.

Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers game is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 19, at Moda Center. The game begins at 10 p.m. EST and will be televised on ROOT SPORTS/ROOT SPORTS Plus and Bally Sports Indiana. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pacers (-205) vs Trail Blazers (+170)

Spread: Pacers (-5) vs Trail Blazers (+5)

Total (O/U): Pacers -110 (o237.5) vs Trail Blazers -110 (u237.5)

Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers preview

After Tyrese Haliburton went down with a hamstring injury during a 133-131 win against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 8, fans expected Indiana’s campaign to falter. However, the Pacers are 3-2 in the five games that Hali has missed. They won their most recent game 126-121 against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

Indiana will play the second game of back-to-backs on Friday and look to improve on its 24-17 record.

The Trail Blazers (11-19) are 14th in the West and are coming off of a 105-103 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Grant had 30 points and eight rebounds in the win. Portland has won just three of its past 10 games and is 6-12 at home.

Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers starting lineups

Tyrese Haliburton was listed as questionable for Thursday’s game before being downgraded to out. The Pacers haven’t released their latest injury report yet. Newly acquired Pascal Siakam’s status is uncertain as well. Andrew Nembhard is out with a back injury. Aaron Nesmith and Isaiah Jackson are day-to-day with a shin and head injury, respectively.

Expect coach Rick Carlisle to start Benedict Mathurin, T.J. McConnell, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith and Myles Turner.

The Trail Blazers listed Robert Williams III (surgery for torn ligament in right knee), Moses Brown (surgery on left shoulder) and Shaedon Sharpe (lower abdominal strain) as out for Friday. Deandre Ayton is probable with a knee injury. Portland coach Chauncey Billups should start Malcolm Brogdon, Anfernee Simons, Grant, Jabari Walker and Ayton.

Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers betting tips

Anfernee Simons has an over/under of 24.5 points for the game, which is higher than his season average of 22.9 points. However, the matchup is expected to be a high-scoring one, and Simons should end the night with over 24.5 points.

Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers prediction

The Pacers are favored on the road because of the Trail Blazers’ struggles at home. With both being good offensive units, the team total should exceed 237.5 points, while Indiana covers the spread.

