Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - November 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers in an exciting 2021-22 NBA game at the Moda Center on Friday.

The Pacers seem to have discovered their mojo. They will head into this contest on the back of two consecutive wins. Indiana beat the in-form New York Knicks 111-98 in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers have endured three straight losses entering Friday's matchup. The Cleveland Cavaliers handed them a 107-104 loss in their last game.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Venue: Friday, November 5th; 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, November 6th; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR.

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers' win against the New York Knicks on Wednesday was undoubtedly their best of the season so far. They clicked at both ends of the floor, especially defensively, becoming the first team to restrict the Knicks to under 100 points this campaign.

Six players, including all starters, scored ten points or more to round off a brilliant team effort. Myles Turner was easily the best player on the night, as the center recorded a team-high 25 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. He shot nine of 14 from the floor, including seven of nine from the three-point line, putting in an efficient shift.

The Indiana Pacers made 16 3s on the night as a team. They turned the ball over just 11 times, which helped them record their biggest win of the season.

Key Player - Myles Turner

Myles Turner in action during the Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards game

Myles Turner has been excellent for the Indiana Pacers in offense in their last two games. He recorded 19 points in their win over the San Antonio Spurs, following that up with a 25-point outing against the Knicks in the last game. That proved key to Indiana winning both games.

Turner will have to replicate his exploits if the Indiana Pacers wish to beat the Portland Trail Blazers. Their opponents have one of the best offensive units, so Turner will have to continue his strong defensive performances as well.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G - Malcolm Brogdon | G - Chris Duarte | F - Caris LeVert | F - Domantas Sabonis | C - Myles Turner.

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers have struggled to produce consistent performances at both ends of the floor in their last three games. Their shooting has been woeful, and so has their production off the bench.

Damian Lillard led the scoring charts against a shorthanded Cleveland Cavaliers team with 26 points. However, he endured a tough shooting night yet again, converting only 37% of his shots on 27 field-goal attempts. The Trail Blazers failed to re-gain the lead after losing it midway through the second quarter.

The Portland Trail Blazers need to produce efficient performances as a unit to rediscover their mojo. They also need to keep up the intensity throughout the game as they tend to lose their focus after getting a good start.

Key Player - CJ McCollum

CJ McCollum before Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers

With Damian Lillard struggling for form, CJ McCollum will need to carry most of the load to help the Trail Blazers secure wins. He did that in the first few games of the campaign, but needs to do that consistently. If McCollum produces an efficient performance, it will boost the Trail Blazers' chances of winning the game against the Indiana Pacers.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G - Damian Lillard | G - CJ McCollum | F - Norman Powell | F - Robert Covington | C - Jusuf Nurkic.

Pacers vs Trail Blazers Match Prediction

The Indiana Pacers and the Portland Trail Blazers have both been inconsistent in the 2021-22 NBA season so far. At the moment, though, the Pacers appear to have a slight advantage over the Trail Blazers owing to their winning momentum. That makes them the favorites to win on Friday.

Where to watch Pacers vs Trail Blazers?

The game between the Indiana Pacers and the Portland Trail Blazers will be televised locally by Root Sports and Bally Sports Indiana. Fans can also catch live action online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

