Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - April 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The San Antonio Spurs take on the Indiana Pacers at the AT&T Center on Saturday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup.

The San Antonio Spurs are in decent form, having won four of their last five matches. In their last outing, they lost 129-134 against the Atlanta Hawks despite a huge 36-point, 9-assist outing from DeMar DeRozan. Nevertheless, the 24-22 San Antonio Spurs are eighth in the NBA Western Conference and look set to qualify for the playoffs again.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers come into this matchup off the back of three consecutive losses.

Caris LeVert hasn’t been in the best of form since his return, while recent injuries to Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis have further affected the Indiana Pacers' performances. Sabonis and Brogdon are doubtful starters, while Malcolm Brogdon sat out the last match.

Nevertheless, the Indiana Pacers are in a strong position to make the playoffs and will look to get back to winning ways against the San Antonio Spurs.

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Saturday, April 3rd; 9:00 PM ET (Sunday, 4th April; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX.

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers have done reasonably well defensively, with Myles Turner registering 3.5 blocks per game. However, recent injuries and a mixed run of form from Caris LeVert have led to the current slump.

love to see it. Caris LeVert back, drills the game-ender. pic.twitter.com/aMd5HBKAAH — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 25, 2021

With Brogdon and Sabonis expected to be fit, the Indiana Pacers will have a lot of offensive depth, as the likes of TJ McConnell and Doug McDermott have contributed regularly in recent weeks.

However, TJ Warren is out for the season, while Jeremy Lamb is a doubtful starter.

Key Player – Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis comes into this matchup off the back of two of his worst performances of the season.

His shooting has not been at his best after he was forced to sit out after an ankle sprain sustained in the Indiana Pacers’ loss against the Charlotte Hornets.

Nevertheless, Sabonis is due a big performance and will look to lead his team to a successful playoff run this season.

Predicted Lineup

G Malcolm Brogdon; G Caris LeVert; F Justin Holiday; F Doug McDermott; C Myles Turner.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

DeMar DeRozan has been in top form for the San Antonio Spurs this season.

The San Antonio Spurs have continued their decent run of form of late. They have relied on the prolific form of DeMar DeRozan, who saw a 36 point, 9-assist performance go in vain the last time around.

Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray has continued to impress at both ends of the court and is averaging 15.6 points, seven rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

The San Antonio Spurs have relied on the likes of Rudy Gay and Patty Mills off the bench, with the former producing 18 points and six rebounds during his last appearance. Lonnie Walker is expected to return to the lineup, although Trey Lyles is still some way off a return.

Key Player – DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan has been the standout performer for the San Antonio Spurs. He leads the team in both average points scored and average assists, registering 20.9 points and 7.2 assists per game.

DeRozan has also helped out in defense and is averaging a steal per game. The 31-year old has come up clutch for the San Antonio Spurs in multiple games this season and will look to continue his good form in this outing.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray; Shooting Guard - Derrick White; Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan; Power Forward - Keldon Johnson; Center - Jakob Poeltl.

Pacers vs Spurs Match Prediction

The Indiana Pacers have lost three straight games and have seen a loss of form of Domantas Sabonis. Caris LeVert has been decent ,while Malcolm Brogdon is expected to return.

In what is expected to be a close matchup, the San Antonio Spurs will go in as the marginal favorites to win this game. Nevertheless, The Indiana Pacers cannot be counted out, as they are capable of inflicting damage and will look for an improved defensive showing.

Where to watch the Pacers vs Spurs game?

Local coverage of this game will be available on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports, Indiana. This match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.