Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 3, 2024

The Indiana Pacers visit the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET. This will be the second and final game of their season series with the Pacers winning the first 152-111 on Nov. 6 and is included in the NBA's seven-game slate.

The Pacers, 34-27, hold the eighth spot in the East, splitting their home-and-home set against the New Orleans Pelicans. In the 129-102 loss, Tyrese Haliburton faced significant challenges, concluding the game with zero points, three rebounds and three assists on 0-of-7 shooting, including 0-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, the Spurs, 12-48 sit at the bottom of the West, coming off an impressive 132-118 win over the second-best team in the West, OKC Thunder at home on Thursday. Victor Wembanyama ended with 28 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists with two steals and five blocks.

Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs prediction, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The game between the Pacers and the Spurs will be aired locally on CW35 / KNIC and Bally Sports Indiana for home and away coverage.

It will also be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.

Spread: Pacers -6 vs. Spurs +6.5

Moneyline: Pacers -250 vs. Spurs +228

Total over and under: Pacers O 243.5 vs. Spurs U 244.5

Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs preview

In the away segment of their home-and-home series with the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Indiana faced a tough defeat, marking their second loss in six games. Heading into Saturday, the Pacers were 34-27 for the season, securing the third position in the Central Division.

They are six games back from both the Cavaliers and the Bucks, who were tied for the division lead. In the Eastern Conference playoff standings, Indiana holds the eighth spot, trailing the top-seeded Celtics by 14 games and just half a game behind the Orlando Magic for the last assured playoff spot.

Throughout the season, Indiana has led the NBA in scoring offense, averaging 123.9 points per game. However, their performance on the boards places them at 29th in the league, with an average of 41 rebounds per night.

In terms of playmaking, the Pacers excel, ranking first in assists with an impressive 31.1 assists per game. On the defensive end, they find themselves near the bottom, positioned 28th in scoring defense by conceding an average of 122 points per game.

San Antonio halted a five-game losing streak by securing a victory over OKC in their last matchup at home. The Spurs held a season record of 12-48, positioning them at the bottom of the Southwest Division, 23.5 games back from the Pelicans who lead the division.

Throughout the season, the Spurs are ranked 23rd in the NBA in scoring offense, averaging 112.3 points per game. In rebounding, San Antonio is 17th, with an average of 43.3 rebounds per night.

Their playmaking is a strong point, ranking second in the league with 29.7 assists per game. However, defensively, the team faces challenges, ranking 26th in scoring defense by conceding an average of 120.6 points per game.

Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs starting lineups

The Pacers will start Tyrese Haliburton at PG, Andrew Nembhard at SG, Aaron Nesmith at SF, Pascal Siakam at PF and Myles Turner at center.

The Spurs will start Tre Jones at PG, Devin Vassell at SG, Keldon Johnson at SF, Jeremy Sochan at PF and Victor Wembanyama at center.

Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs betting tips

Victor Wembanyama has averaged 20.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists with 1.3 steals and 3.3 blocks. His steals prop is set at over/under 1.5 and is favored to bet under at +112.

Tyrese Haliburton has averaged 21.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 11.4 assists with 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks. His steal prop is set at over/under 1.5 and is favored to cross or reach this mark, bettors can consider the over.

Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

The Indiana Pacers are favored to win despite playing on the road, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored with a -6.5 point spread and -250 on the moneyline.

Indiana's premier offense has the betting lines favoring them cross the over total mark set at 244.5, while the Spurs are expected to go under.