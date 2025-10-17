  • home icon
  Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs Preseason Game Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | Oct. 17, 2025

Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs Preseason Game Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | Oct. 17, 2025

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Oct 17, 2025 18:30 GMT
NBA: Preseason-San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs Preseason Game Starting Lineups and Depth Charts - Source: Imagn

The Indiana Pacers and the San Antonio Spurs will be facing each other once more as they finish their preseason campaign on Friday, Oct. 17. The two squads met on Monday, Oct. 13, with the Spurs winning 124-108, to remain undefeated in the preseason games.

The Spurs currently boast a 4-0 record in this year's preseason, showing great promise ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA regular season. Aside from the Pacers, the team defeated Guangzhou, the Miami Heat, and the Utah Jazz.

The Pacers, meanwhile, took down the San Antonio Spurs and the defending champions OKC Thunder, in their first two preseason games before losing to the Spurs.

The Spurs will be bannered by Victor Wembanyama alongside Stephon Castle. For the Pacers, they will be leaning on Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, and Andrew Nembhard.

Their clash will happen inside the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Tip-off is scheduled at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs Preseason Game Injury Reports for Oct. 17

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Indiana Pacers will be without Kam Jones due to a back injury, on top of T.J. McConnell, who will be out for at least a month because of a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Johnny Furphy, who did not play in their previous game against the Spurs on Monday, will be a game-time decision. The same goes for Quenton Jackson, who is nursing a hamstring injury.

Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton remains on the sideline due to a torn Achilles.

San Antonio Spurs injury report

For the Spurs, Kelly Olynyk (heel), Adam Flagler (knee), and Jordan McLaughlin (undisclosed) will all be game-time decisions against the Spurs. The team will also be missing the services of Jeremy Sochan due to a wrist injury and De'Aaron Fox, who will be out for the early part of the season because of a hamstring injury.

Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs Preseason Game Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Oct. 17

Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Considering the injuries on their roster, the Indiana Pacers are expected to start Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Isaiah Jackson.

PGAndrew NembhardCameron Payne

SGBennedict MathurinBen Sheppard

SFAaron NesmithObi Toppin

PFPascal SiakamJarace WalkerJames WisemanTony Bradley
CIsaiah JacksonJay Huff
San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

The Spurs are seen to start Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, and Victor Wembanyama.

PGDylar HarperJulian Champagnie

SGStephon CastleLindy Waters III

SFDein VassellKeldon Johnson

PFHarrison BarnesCarter Bryant

CVictor WembanyamaLuke Kornet
