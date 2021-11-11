Indiana Pacers vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers are looking to end their four-game road trip with a win over the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on Thursday (November 11). The Pacers are just 1-2 during their current trip out West following a loss to the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, the Jazz are in just their second of five straight games at home.

The Pacers came up short against the Nuggets on Wednesday 101-98. They kept the game close until the final seconds, but failed to hit the game-tying three-pointer.

Indiana was expected to defeat the Nuggets after reigning MVP Nikola Jokic was suspended for the game and Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray were out due to injury.

Meanwhile, the Jazz were back in the win column following a 110-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday (November 9). With that win, Utah ended a two-game losing streak and improved to a record of 8-4 for the season.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Caris LeVert of the Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have three players on their injury list for the game against the Utah Jazz. They will be without Caris LeVert, Isaiah Jackson and TJ Warren.

LeVert is experiencing lower back soreness, which caused him to miss the game against the Nuggets as well. The Pacers will be really careful with LeVert, who had a stress fracture in his lower back in the offseason.

Meanwhile, Jackson is nursing a knee injury, while Warren continues his recovery from a foot injury. Malcolm Brogdon was questionable against the Nuggets due to a non-COVID illness, but he started and played 35 minutes.

Player Status Reason Isaiah Jackson Out Left Knee Injury Caris LeVert Out Lower Back Soreness T.J. Warren Out Left Foot Surgery

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Jared Butler of the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have several players listed as injured for the game against the Indiana Pacers. The Jazz will be without Udoka Azubuike, Jared Butler and Rudy Gay, while Elijah Hughes is questionable after battling a non-COVID illness.

Azubuike and Butler are on G League assignments, while Gay is still recovering from an offseason surgery to clean his right heel. Gay, who signed as a free agent in the summer, is set to return on November 15th.

Player Status Reason Udoka Azubuike Out G League Assignment Jared Butler Out G League Assignment Rudy Gay Out Right Heel Surgery Elijah Hughes Questionable Non-COVID Illness

Indiana Pacers vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

Indiana Pacers vs Utah Jazz

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have plenty of options to replace Caris LeVert in the lineup. Justin Holiday will likely start at small forward. Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner complete the frontcourt.

Malcolm Brogdon is back at point guard following a bout with a non-COVID illness that caused him to miss two games. He will be joined on the backcourt by rookie sensation Chris Duarte.

The Pacers have a loaded bench that includes Torrey Craig, T.J. McConnell and Goga Bidatze. LeVert's absence could also mean minutes for backup forward Oshae Brissett.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are expected to start their usual lineup. Rudy Gobert towers over everyone at center, while the small ball duo of Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neal are in the forward positions.

Superstar guard Donovan Mitchell and veteran point guard Mike Conley will complete the starting lineup. The Jazz have the deepest team in the NBA due to the combination of Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles.

Clarkson and Ingles are two of the premier sixth men in the league. Hassan Whiteside has also carved a nice role for the Jazz, while Eric Paschall warrants more playing time.

Indiana Pacers vs Utah Jazz: Starting 5s

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon | Shooting Guard - Chris Duarte | Small Forward - Justin Holiday | Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis | Center - Myles Turner

Utah Jazz

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O'Neal | Center - Rudy Gobert

Edited by Sanjay Rajan