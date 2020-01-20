Indiana Pacers vs Utah Jazz: Match Preview and Predictions - 20th January 2020

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

The Utah Jazz host the Indiana Pacers

Match Details

Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Utah Jazz

Date & Time: Monday, 20th January 2020 (9:00 PM ET)

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Last Game Result

Indiana Pacers (28-15): 115-107 win over the Denver Nuggets (19 January)

Utah Jazz (29-13): 123-101 win over the Sacramento Kings (18 January)

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers completed an unlikely fourth-quarter comeback against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday evening to pick up a fifth consecutive win. The victory leaves the Pacers well in the mix to secure the second spot in the East, and Nate McMillan's team are currently among the most in-form teams in the NBA.

The trio of Domantas Sabonis, T.J. Warren, and Malcolm Brogdon continues to make a huge impact, and Indiana currently boasts the 7th best defense in the NBA. They have also improved offensively since the turn of the year, and the Pacers are among the handful of teams in the East with a winning road record (11-10).

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis is coming off a triple-double performance against the Pacers

In the absence of Victor Oladipo, Sabonis has established himself as Indiana's most important player, and he is coming off a triple-double performance against the Nuggets. Averaging 17.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game, Sabonis will once again serve as the focal point of McMillan's gameplan against the Heat

Advertisement

Pacers Predicted Lineup:

Domantas Sabonis, T.J. Warren, Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon, Jeremy Lamb

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz have started 2020 in excellent form, and the team has tasted defeat just once in the past 10 games. Utah's only defeat came during a narrow overtime loss to the New Orleans Pelicans last week, and the Jazz are allowing just 106.4 points per contest (3rd best in the West).

Additionally, Utah's offense has vastly improved since the opening weeks of the season, and Quin Snyder's side has not dipped under 100 points since December 5. Mike Conley has also returned to fitness following a 14-game absence, and the Jazz have plenty to be pleased about heading into Week 14 of the season.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

The Jazz will run the offense through Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell is currently averaging 24.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per contest - and the 23-year-old appears on course to make his first All-Star appearance. The guard is coming off an excellent week as he tied his career-high of 46 points - and Mitchell dropped 26 points when the Jazz met the Pacers earlier this season.

Jazz Predicted Lineup:

Royce O'Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles

Pacers vs Jazz Match Prediction

The Jazz and Pacers have been among the most competitive teams for much of the season, and tonight's contest promises to be a closely contested game. With that said, Utah's form at home (16-3) has been excellent, and they should have enough quality to come away with a hard-fought victory over a tired Indiana team.

Where to Watch Pacers vs Jazz?

The game will be broadcast live on AT&T Sportsnet - Rocky Mountain and FOX Sports Indiana from 9:00 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.