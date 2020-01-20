Indiana Pacers vs Utah Jazz: Match Preview and Predictions - 20th January 2020
Match Details
Fixture: Indiana Pacers vs Utah Jazz
Date & Time: Monday, 20th January 2020 (9:00 PM ET)
Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
Last Game Result
Indiana Pacers (28-15): 115-107 win over the Denver Nuggets (19 January)
Utah Jazz (29-13): 123-101 win over the Sacramento Kings (18 January)
Indiana Pacers Preview
The Indiana Pacers completed an unlikely fourth-quarter comeback against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday evening to pick up a fifth consecutive win. The victory leaves the Pacers well in the mix to secure the second spot in the East, and Nate McMillan's team are currently among the most in-form teams in the NBA.
The trio of Domantas Sabonis, T.J. Warren, and Malcolm Brogdon continues to make a huge impact, and Indiana currently boasts the 7th best defense in the NBA. They have also improved offensively since the turn of the year, and the Pacers are among the handful of teams in the East with a winning road record (11-10).
Key Player - Domantas Sabonis
In the absence of Victor Oladipo, Sabonis has established himself as Indiana's most important player, and he is coming off a triple-double performance against the Nuggets. Averaging 17.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game, Sabonis will once again serve as the focal point of McMillan's gameplan against the Heat
Pacers Predicted Lineup:
Domantas Sabonis, T.J. Warren, Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon, Jeremy Lamb
Utah Jazz Preview
The Utah Jazz have started 2020 in excellent form, and the team has tasted defeat just once in the past 10 games. Utah's only defeat came during a narrow overtime loss to the New Orleans Pelicans last week, and the Jazz are allowing just 106.4 points per contest (3rd best in the West).
Additionally, Utah's offense has vastly improved since the opening weeks of the season, and Quin Snyder's side has not dipped under 100 points since December 5. Mike Conley has also returned to fitness following a 14-game absence, and the Jazz have plenty to be pleased about heading into Week 14 of the season.
Key Player - Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell is currently averaging 24.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per contest - and the 23-year-old appears on course to make his first All-Star appearance. The guard is coming off an excellent week as he tied his career-high of 46 points - and Mitchell dropped 26 points when the Jazz met the Pacers earlier this season.
Jazz Predicted Lineup:
Royce O'Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles
Pacers vs Jazz Match Prediction
The Jazz and Pacers have been among the most competitive teams for much of the season, and tonight's contest promises to be a closely contested game. With that said, Utah's form at home (16-3) has been excellent, and they should have enough quality to come away with a hard-fought victory over a tired Indiana team.
Where to Watch Pacers vs Jazz?
The game will be broadcast live on AT&T Sportsnet - Rocky Mountain and FOX Sports Indiana from 9:00 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.