Indiana Pacers vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 3, 2025

The Indiana Pacers face the Utah Jazz on Monday in the first of two meetings between the teams this season. Indiana, which ended January with a 10-2 record, opened this month with a 132-127 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. The Pacers look to extend their four-game winning streak as they visit Salt Lake City.

Meanwhile, the Jazz want to maintain the momentum they gathered in a 113-99 win against the Orlando Magic on Saturday. In order to beat Indiana, Utah will have to overcome injuries to key players as well as the absence of players acquired in a recent trade.

Indiana Pacers vs Utah Jazz Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, will host the showdown between the Pacers and the Jazz. Basketball fans can also check the action by subscribing to NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pacers (-280) vs. Jazz (+230)

Odds: Pacers (-7.0) vs. Jazz (+7.0)

Total (O/U): Pacers (o239.0 -110) vs. Jazz (u239.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Indiana Pacers vs Utah Jazz preview

Per StatMuse, the Indiana Pacers ranked second in offensive rating in January, just behind the Cleveland Cavaliers. Led by Tyrese Haliburton, they continued their strong performance into February with a win against the Hawks and aim to maintain that momentum when they face the Jazz.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz pulled off an upset on Saturday against the Magic. Coach Will Hardy’s defense held Orlando star forward Paolo Banchero to nine points. Utah isn’t likely to beat the Pacers by outscoring them, making it crucial for them to deliver another superb defensive performance. The Jazz's communication and execution on defense must be cohesive and crisp.

Indiana Pacers vs Utah Jazz predicted starting lineups

Pacers

PG: Tyrese Haliburton | PG: Andrew Nembhard | SG: Bennedict Mathurin | PF: Pascal Siakam | C: Myles Turner

Jazz

PG: Isaiah Collier | SG: Collin Sexton | PF: Lauri Markkanen | PF: John Collins | C: Walker Kessler

Indiana Pacers vs Utah Jazz betting tips

Newly named All-Star Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.8 points on 59.7% efficiency in his last five games. Against Utah’s undermanned roster, he could blow past his 20.5 (O/U) points prop.

Lauri Markkanen has lost his shooting touch in his last five games, averaging 14.8 PPG on 39.2% efficiency. The Pacers are not known for their defense, but they can still prevent the former All-Star from topping his 19.5 (O/U) points prop.

Indiana Pacers vs Utah Jazz prediction

The Pacers offensive train is not likely to stutter against the Jazz, who are missing multiple players. Haliburton and Co. should stay unbeaten in February and hand the home team another loss. The Pacers could easily overcome the -7.0 spread.

